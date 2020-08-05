Now, I left you in my previous column hanging onto a “chicken cliff.” This type of writing is called “suspense.”
I had just told you readers about my newly found disgust, displeasure, and depreciation of raccoons, and that I had recently purchased 35 chickens to become my new hobby.
Well, we traveled to a southeastern state on vacation. We asked a very kind, lovely, pregnant young woman to care for them and our dogs and cats.
About three days into our restful and calming stay we received a distressing phone call from her reporting that all of my 16 baby chicks had been killed.
Needless to say, I was devastated, but there was nothing I could do.
We received a phone call the next morning only to discover that all 17 of my medium 3-month- old chickens had been slaughtered for fun. Just torn to shreds with their beautiful feathers scattered to the breezes.
Our cages are wrapped twice with chicken wire on top of hog fencing, from floor to ceiling. These wiley characters had to be dexterous and equipped with pulleys, wire spreaders and screwdrivers.
At this point I cried. I really wanted those chickens. They were so nice and sweet and friendly.
I cried.
From what I learned, it was awful! Thank goodness Gretchen Walters, my neighbor and pal, came to the young woman’s aide and assisted in cleaning the massacre.
Now I was absolutely fuming and hacked to the hills with those masked creatures of the night.
There was one sole survivor left in the carnage. My poor chicken was probably traumatized with nightmares and anxiety.
It was placed in with Beverly and Rocky, the old hen and rooster, probably terrified also.
Well… on day three we get a phone call saying that Beverly and the young terrorized hen, from a different chicken pen, were dead. UGGGHHH!
Can you guess what happened the next night?
Go ahead and try.
Yes, indeed. My fancy old rooster was slaughtered.
Too much for an old woman. Unbelievable! Those weasley rascals!
The problem did not end there. The raccoons ate all of our corn crop. All!
I also put out some old cherries, and they ate every single one, leaving the pits behind. They had a whole meal right there.
I met Mr. Bill Ufford, who has been an avid coon hunter for ages, and told him of the chicken predicaments I had. He explained that coon hides were worthless and a hunter could receive no payment anymore. The population has exploded and many individuals were having raccoon troubles.
Our neighbor has had them in his garden, and they have ruined his corn crop and melons and other items. He trapped five of them so far on sardines.
My sadness lingers, and raccoons may be added to my list if they don’t stay away from me.
~~~
Some people have called The Miami County Republic about state-planted sunflower plots. I called Kansas Fish and Game at Hillsdale Lake. I was told the center at Hillsdale Lake has maps where they can be found.
The plots are really off the beaten path. The sunflowers are not planted for a viewing perspective. They are for attracting birds for people to shoot.
Oh… ( gulp)
Beth Conner is a Miami County resident, teacher and outdoor enthusiast.
