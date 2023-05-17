The nor’easter side of Kansas has had days of hefty winds and scuds and williwaws and commotion blowing everywhere. My hair was just impossible.

I hope you have received an adequate amount of rainwater. Storms were scattered though. I started at my home north of Paola with no rain, and by the time I was in Olathe, the clouds had opened and a deluge had begun. Everything was washed clean by the massive drops. I just hoped that the members of Miami County were receiving water as well.

Beth Conner is a Miami County resident, teacher and outdoor enthusiast. She can be reached at bethconner2019@gmail.com.

