I am ready for some cooler weather. I am not kidding!
On Friday, Sept. 27, we had an all-school kickball game as a celebration. The games lasted about 30 minutes, but the perspiration time felt like I had been outside all day digging up potatoes… a double deodorant day!
The games were great because it was the “big” and “little” kids playing together. The heat wasn’t a bother to them, but to this old gal it was most unpleasant, to say the least.
I am ready for the thermometer to read a cooler number. Saying “I wish” could get me into trouble when winter hits. I am sure I will be belly-aching about cold then.
The clean-up day at Hillsdale Lake was postponed until Saturday, Oct. 5. Try to make it this weekend.
~ ~ ~ ~
This evening, my girls and I were releasing a large Ziploc bag of acorns back into the wild. My youngest had collected them a week ago to save them because they were still alive on the inside.
I said, “Oh really? What do you mean?”
She said, “They all have little hearts on the inside, and I want to protect them. I will let them go in the spring.” A very thought-provoking and charming idea. The bag was taken to show-and-tell and returned home safely.
The closed bag acquired many little obnoxious flies and worms which had crawled out of the acorns. That was enough for her collection.
They were returned to the base of the tree.
We started walking through the yard by some silver maples. All of a sudden five monarch butterflies were fluttering around about 4 feet over our heads.
“Oh look! Look at the monarchs,” I said, thrilled right out of my shoes. We all stood still and watched in awe as they were trying to find a leafy area to spend the night.
Each successfully attached to a branch, folded their wings, and disappeared into the tree, blending into the foliage.
Amazing! From somewhere up north… Canada, Wisconsin, Minnesota… they had flown and selected my yard… MY YARD… to spend the night.
Something quite fascinating about the monarchs that emerge way up north. These butterflies will go into “diapause.” This means that those butterflies won’t mate until NEXT spring. They are responsible for the next generation to return in the spring. It is controlled by their nervous systems and hormones.
Double amazing!
My sister who lives in Wisconsin told me that monarchs were everywhere up in her neck of the woods. Very plentiful!
The monarch butterfly is the only butterfly to make a two-way migration. They will fly 3,000 miles to reach their goal in the Mexican mountains and the oyamel fir trees where they winter.
We are mighty lucky to witness this migration. Kansas is considered to be one out of the “super stops” on the migration trail. They like our golden rod, asters and sunflowers.
Keep your eyes on the sky to witness wonder on the wing.
~ ~ ~ ~
My daughter watched “her” eagle again flying by the Catholic cemetery south of town. Apparently, the eagle spotted a dead raccoon in the road and thought it might be a yummy meal.
It took one fly-by to check it out.
On the second fly-by, it tried to pick up the lifeless form. OOPS! Too heavy! It must have been a hefty fellow.
There was a third attempt that came out empty clawed for the poor bird. It flew off to the south over the corn fields to find something else.
I checked out to see if eagles will normally eat roadkill. The evidence I read said that eagles are more likely to eat frozen carcasses. Eagles don’t like maggots. I don’t blame them. They certainly are not tops on my menu choice either.
Maybe the eagle had witnessed the raccoon’s demise on the road and believed it could be an easy meal.
As I have said before, anytime you can see an eagle, consider yourself lucky.
While I am on the topic of eagles, who are on the endangered species list, and monarch butterflies, who are being considered for the list, I wish to state that the government should not be enabling undesirable interest groups to change what was established and works to prevent extinction.
If anything, the list should allow for more birds and bees and bears and baboons to be added. Climate change is placing a tangible dilemma on many species. I feel inordinately saddened for the creatures dangling on the edge of existence.
As the seasons change, please go wandering, watching and appreciating our natural world. It will bring you great joy.
