It is an honor to name things after someone.
Organizations and governments name buildings after people, living or dead, to commemorate their lives or generosity. Most government buildings often bear names of deceased notables.
Naming structures after people can generate controversy though. People debate whether a commemorated individual merits that honor.
Recently, I attended a longtime friend’s funeral. He was a pillar in the community for over 40 years. He will be remembered for his love of broadcasting local sporting events.
Should local governmental agencies name a structure associated with sports, like a stadium, field, or gymnasium after impactful people? Most people would agree this person was synonymous with the local school district.
It seems like most agencies name something after a deceased person. Although this is appropriate, I have always been a proponent of naming things in honor of the living. Either way, naming a scholarship, field, building, street, or anything associated with a person making a significant impact on a specific area in a community would honor this person and their family.
When a person has something named in their honor, we realize this is only a remembrance for the living. The memory may inspire others, and it is an honor to the living family members. This particular individual definitely deserves to be honored.
I recommended naming a baseball field in honor of a legendary coach. This person started the program and had success plus later served as an administrator and board member. This person propelled the program. My suggestion was to name the field for a maximum of 25 years or until death.
I also recommended naming streets in a newly built area for three outstanding local athletes. These athletes made significant contributions to their respective athletic teams. They were also outstanding collegiate and professional players with impeccable reputations. I felt their name recognition would promote our community and inspire young people for the future.
The city accepted my recommendation for two of the three people. Hopefully someday, the other person who was an outstanding high school, collegiate, and WNBA player will be honored.
One of the problems in naming things after people is where does it stop? Just like my recommendation for three outstanding athletes and a former coach, I am sure there are people believing many other former athletes, coaches, and administrators are just as worthy.
Thought for the week, “Carve your name on hearts, not tombstones. A legacy is etched into the minds of others and the stories they share about you.” Shannon Alder
Jack Welch grew up in Osawatomie. He holds a Doctor of Education degree and has been a college and high school football coach for 39 years. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
