The newly released film, “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” is delightful and funny. And, I almost didn’t go.
I initially thought: “What? Another stodgy remake of Charles Dickens’ 170-year-old-book: ‘David Copperfield?’” (Dicken’s was an English writer of the 1800s who focused on the undeniable differences between the upper and lower classes of Victorian England.)
And, I went full-well-knowing I would be able to report to you how bad this remake was. Wrong on my part! Not only was it delightful and funny, but it also has heart and an underlying spirit of courage and resilience.
We are introduced to David as a young boy who is being taken to a forced-labor workhouse after his mother dies. As he grows up, he makes his way into office work. And ultimately writing.
However, it is the people he meets on his journey of life that gives this film its Pizzazz. Mr. Dick (Hugh Laurie of the TV show “House”) is my favorite character that David meets. Mr. Dick was a rather woeful fellow until David introduces him to kite flying. Yes, kite flying, and it is jubilant to watch.
But, most interesting about Dickens’ “David Copperfield” is that it is considered as a veiled autobiography of Dickens’ life. Copperfield’s and Dickens’ life-experiences were very much parallel e.g. both grew up poor, both were forced into workhouses, and both wrote. In fact, Dickens described this novel as “a very complicated weaving of truth and invention.” It’s a go-see.
FYI: I went to the AMC Prairie Fire theater, and its staff has gone to great lengths to make it safe.
