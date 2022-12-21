I am gazing out my kitchen window at yet another gray and blah day. No sun will shine on this middle of December day, just the few shades of gray for the day. I apologize for the unpeppy beginning statement.

I have told myself many times this early winter season, “Do not complain about the cold! Don’t be a grouse.” During the summer when the sweat was rolling in unmentionable places and it was so sultry and dry and heat was a constant mention in each column, I told myself NOT to bring up my frozen face, frostbitten feet, and chattering teeth during these months of winter.

Beth Conner is a Miami County resident, teacher and outdoor enthusiast. She can be reached at bethconner2019@gmail.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos