I am gazing out my kitchen window at yet another gray and blah day. No sun will shine on this middle of December day, just the few shades of gray for the day. I apologize for the unpeppy beginning statement.
I have told myself many times this early winter season, “Do not complain about the cold! Don’t be a grouse.” During the summer when the sweat was rolling in unmentionable places and it was so sultry and dry and heat was a constant mention in each column, I told myself NOT to bring up my frozen face, frostbitten feet, and chattering teeth during these months of winter.
So, I shall not.
Hold your horses and your ponies too! As I take a gander outside now, the clouds are parting and I do detect some blue sky above. New hope is dawning upon an awakening to a new attitude.
~~~
Someone I know, who loves bald eagles and keeps a watchful eye out for them daily, told me about an eagle eating on a deer carcass in a field across from his house when he left for school.
We discussed what an easy meal it would be for a bird of prey because the animal was already dead. The eagle didn’t have to hunt it down. He was in agreement. We figured it had been hit by a vehicle of some sort and had made it only so far before collapsing in a dead heap becoming a buffet for many.
By the end of the day, though, two more bald eagles joined in on the noble beast feast. The group of hungry eagles eventually grew to six — four adults and two juveniles. For those driving by it was quite an event to behold seeing those mighty white heads and that of the brown juveniles.
~~~
The state of Kansas received an appalling, repugnant, BIG black-eye last week brought to you by the Keystone oil spill in Washington County, Kan.
Did you see it? I was, and still am, just disgusted! Absolutely indignant beyond belief.
The spill occurred on a farmer’s field located about five miles outside of the city of Washington, Kan., a city of 1,071 individuals. The topography of the surrounding land is stunning with its steep cliffs and slopes, rolling hillsides ending in the tree lined salubrious, winding Mill Creek.
I have seen several pictures of the landscape. The worst photos are the aerial shots taken by drones.
At first, I thought the hillside had been set on fire because it was a vast, expansive grassland totally blackened from the top of the hill to the bottom where the oil was spilling into the creek. From what I could deduce, the break had to be expansive and boundless on a large hilltop, and the oil had been seeping downward through a huge swath of prairie and rocks into Mill Creek.
The Kansas City Star discovered that the pipe had been running at an 80 percent heightened pressure which is normally supposed to be 72 percent.
The company in charge of the Keystone Pipeline spill is TC Energy out of Canada, and this horrific mess is considered to be the largest inland oil spill in a decade. (The other inland spill was in North and South Dakota.) They are very tight-lipped on what happened.
The break occurred during the early morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 7, releasing 14,000 barrels of crude oil, which they estimate to be 58,000 gallons… enough to fill an Olympic swimming pool. The smell can be detected for miles around the area.
TC Energy did send people promptly to tend to the problem. BUT… this type of oil is not your “normal” type of oil. It is crude, all right, very crude… and rude and uncivilized and unrefined and nasty.
It is the heaviest of the crude oil used today and comes from the Canadian tar sands. It is called diluted bitumen, and when the pipes break, the consistency changes. The material does not float. It sinks, making it much more difficult to clean the mess.
The blobs are referred to as dilbit primer and have the consistency of peanut butter. Oil blobs that sink and stick to everything.
The Keystone Pipeline had to have presidential permission to cross the border from Canada into the United States. President Obama’s administration vetoed the idea seeing all the possible environmental issues it could create.
Then along came President Trump, who was not a proponent for environmental concerns, and opened the pipeline into the United States and with it creating more than 22 land spills with it.
President Biden intended to suspend the permanently on his first day in office, which he did, but then a huge brouhaha erupted between Canada and the United States about losing jobs and climate change and so many other things that the pipeline has remained opened while the bickering, lawsuits and complaints continue.
The states of North and South Dakota both got dumped on by this same Keystone Pipeline run by TC Energy in recent years. In each of those places the pipe break was near small, remote, sparsely populated communities out in the prairie, just like Washington, Kan., where TC Energy hopes people will soon forget about what has happened.
That part really ruffles my feathers. The oil people don’t care who they spill upon, especially if it is in some farmer’s field or a remote creek.
The Keystone Pipeline spills in the Dakotas happened in October 2019. The areas are still being cleaned with no completion date in sight. Sad! Sad news!
I wanted to know more about what was going on in Washington, Kan., so I called the mayor’s office. Just to let you know, I am not normally that forward or brusque.
I told the secretary who I was and what I was writing and wanted to ask some questions. I soon found out that she didn’t want to make any comment either on the situation, only that the city still smells like gas.
I still want answers! And I am sad for the farmer, the county, the community and our state.
I found a quote from the farmer’s wife, Chris Pannbacker, who owns the property. She said, “It’s our land! It’s our livelihood. Our kids grew up there. There is a lot of heritage and history, and our families worked hard to be good stewards of the land. We just want to do whatever we can to restore it.”
~~~
Because Christmas is on the way, I always like to include “The Twelve Days of Christmas Outdoor Style.” You can hum along if you’d like:
12 shady trees
11 deer a-dancing
10 new trails for hiking
9 turkeys trotting
8 acorns dropping
7 geese a-honking
6 singing moose
5 fishing boats
4 soaring eagles
3 sniffing foxes
2 hooting owls
And a catfish cruising through a cove.
May you find peace in the outdoors throughout the holidays.
