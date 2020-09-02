This is one of those times when I wish I didn’t like old books so much. I have promised myself that I would use this “sheltering in place” time to reduce my collection but, darn it, that’s hard to do.
Old books (and I mean those more than 100 years old) are different from their modern counterparts. They are hard-bound, often with ornamental leatherette covers, usually amply illustrated and promise the reader riches ahead. How do I cull such treasures?
There’s the 1916 book of poetry with pansies and ferns tucked between pages. There’s the 1904 American History book that ends with Theodore Roosevelt and dedicates all but the last 18 pages to events before the Civil War. There’s the 1893 text of Longfellow’s “Evangeline” and the tiny 1900 version of the ancient “Plutarch’s LIves.” I’ve read them, appreciated them and determined that they can be passed along.
There’s another category that demands further attention, and I will read them again. They include Stevenson’s “David Balfour,” Whitman’s “Leaves of Grass” and three of the Horatio Alger “boy makes good” books. They, too, will soon be on their way to another home. That’s true for most of our collection of novels and poetry.
It’s easier to give up the books I loved as a girl. They go to the grandchildren. Mary Mapes Dodge’s “Hans Brinker,” Anna Sewell’s “Black Beauty” and Gene Stratton Porter’s “Freckles” and “Girl of the Limberlost” may lack some of the appeal of the current young adult dystopian novels but they are still good stories, told in old-fashioned language and a doorway into the past.
The most difficult books for me to relinquish are those that contain the arcane tidbits, the pearls of information, that I haven’t found elsewhere. I am going to tell you about two of those in the hope that, by remembering and recording them, I can pass them along, too.
The first is the 1889 “Local Government in Kansas” by James H. Canfield, sold by G. W. Barr, Dealer in Drugs, Books and Stationery in Paola. It contains an analysis of city, county and school district governments and the entire text of the Constitution of the State of Kansas. It is the Wyandotte Constitution of 1859, the fourth one written before Kansas could become a state. The three previous ones — Topeka, Lecompton and Leavenworth — failed to pass Congress and be signed by the President of the United States. This one, which allowed the women of Kansas to vote in school board elections, was approved, and Kansas joined the Union as the 34th star on the flag.
“A Heroine of the Frontier” summarizes the 1856 diary of Miriam Davis Colt, called “Went to Kansas.” This smaller volume was published as a Christmas gift to friends of Mark Anderson, owner of The Torch Press in Cedar Rapids. Colt, her family and her in-laws, were members of the Vegetarian and Octagon Settlement Society. They traveled from New York to found a colony on the west bank of the Neosho River, six miles south of Humbolt. Things there did not go well.
Strict vegetarians, eating only those “aspiring” vegetables growing above ground, the Colts and their company were determined to return to a simpler way of life, resisting all forms of industrialism. That became a reality when they found that the cabins and mill they had paid for had not been built. They lived in tents and wagons as they tried to build homes but were beset by chills and fever as wells ran dry and available water was unfit to drink. The roof blew off their partly-completed cabin and the oxen ran away. Colt’s husband and son, ages 40 and 4, succumbed to dysentery. Miriam returned to New York with her mother and daughter and lived to be 82. Her story is both valiant and pathetic and is told more completely (but less personally) in Vol. II of the 1933 Kansas Historical Quarterly.
So, keep them or not? Both are available online, but that is somehow not the same. Decisions... Decisions.
