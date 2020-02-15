I am hoping for a lull in the television news of the past few weeks. All we have heard about, it seems, are the Chiefs, the impeachment trial, the “Megxit” of Harry and Meghan from the royal family and the spread of the coronavirus.
I am tired of it all. I want to know what’s happening in the world, but I detest being hammered with never-ending repetition of the same events.
As a resident of “Chiefs Kingdom,” (and isn’t it strange that the Royals didn’t lay claim to that phrase?), I pretty much expected what we got. That has been constant coverage of the new Super Bowl champions. That did have some relevance to our area.
When a possible case of the virus showed up at Lawrence Memorial Hospital, that story too became more meaningful. Not so, the saga of the couple from the United Kingdom. Instead of “Megxit,” I wanted to know more about Brexit, for reasons of my own.
Back in 1956, I was selected by my hometown as its “community ambassador” and spent a summer in Norway as part of what was then called the Experiment in International Living, now World Learning.
During those months, I learned about the longing of some Europeans to come together with other countries to form an economic bloc for future trade. (Remember that the scars of the second world war were still apparent and the tragedies of that conflict much on the minds of those who had experienced them first hand, not via news reels and reports as did we.)
One of my young Norwegian friends talked often about his dream of being the first president of a united Europe. When the European Union came into being in 1999 and then developed fully in 2002, I recalled those conversations and those dreams.
Erik didn’t become the president, but I thought he would approve. Now, I wonder what he and those from other member nations really think about Britain’s decision to leave and form alliances on its own. The news hasn’t told me.
I think somehow we would be better off and certainly better informed if we listened to National Public Radio and watched news on the Public Broadcasting System for even 15 minutes each day. Thoughtful and reflective reporting, away from the hype and the partly-manufactured conflicting reports, would increase our understanding and our ability to identify what it is we want to know.
I am fond of the magazine “The Week,” appreciating the scope of its coverage and the fact that it presents both sides of complex issues as well as information I don’t find elsewhere. Here are three of the stories covered in the Feb. 7 issue. Have you heard about them anywhere else?
Our body temperatures have fallen. While 98.6 Fahrenheit has been the standard since 1851, it is no longer accurate. The average temperature is now 97.5 degrees. That drop is believed to be due to a population with reduction of inflammation.
Nearly one-third of Americans have a criminal record of some sort. That fact follows them through life and often prevents employment that would allow them to support their families. The state of Pennsylvania has enacted a “clean slate” law, sealing records of any crimes that did not lead to conviction and those of any person who remains crime-free for 10 years. This has been done to offer a chance to those who once erred to start anew. Other states are being encouraged to adopt similar legislation.
Finally, the Brits have tolerated their political and royal family news but have not widely shared something possibly more momentous. Scientists there have found a class of immune cells that could one day be used as a “one size fits all” treatment for cancer. Human trials will begin soon.
I am glad to know about all of these. Meaningful news is out there, but we may have to work to find it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.