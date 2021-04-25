A popular diabetes education program that has helped hundreds of Kansans manage the disease since 2016 is now expanding its reach as an online course.
Dining with Diabetes, a series of four classes and one follow-up class, will be taught by K-State Research and Extension agents Franny Eastwood (Marais des Cygnes District, Mound City office) and Chelsea Richmond (Frontier District, Garnett office) beginning the week of May 17 and running through June 13, with the follow-up class in August.
The online courses are self-paced, which means that participants can complete each of the four modules on their own time, during a five-week period. The lessons include presentations on:
- Diabetes self-care or healthful food choices
- 5-10 minute low-impact physical activity
- Tasty, healthy and familiar foods
- Cooking techniques using artificial sweeteners, reduced-fat foods, herbs and spices
- Food demonstrations, including healthy, diabetes-friendly recipes
“There is so much information that people get on the Internet or from well-meaning family and friends, but it’s not always accurate,” said Sara Sawer, the lead trainer and a family and consumer sciences agent in Sedgwick County. “Our information is evidence-based and we encourage healthy lifestyle changes, which might be picking one thing to work on until it becomes part of your routine.”
In Kansas, 9.4 percent of adults have been diagnosed as having diabetes. It is the seventh leading cause of death in Kansas, and those with diabetes have medical expenses that are — on average — 2.3 times higher than those who don’t have diabetes.
Nationally, 34.2 million people have diabetes, or about 1 in every 10 people in the U.S. Health officials estimate that 1 in 5 people don’t know they have the disease. The risk of death for adults with diabetes is approximately 60 percent higher than for adults without diabetes, and the total medical costs, lost work and wages for people with diabetes tops $327 billion annually.
Dining with Diabetes is available to people beyond those diagnosed with pre-diabetes or Type II diabetes. Family members, caregivers and other support persons are encouraged to join the course.
The online courses provide a good opportunity for family members in separate locations to participate together. People can log on at any time, which is a benefit for those who are not able to get out because of the pandemic, but also for those who are working full time. And it’s beneficial for those who want the information on their own time and at their own pace.
The cost of the class is $25, however some may qualify for free registration due to a local grant. For more information on registration and grant qualification, contact Franny Eastwood at fmeastwo@ksu.edu or (913) 795-2829 or Chelsea Richmond at crichmon@ksu.edu or (785) 448-6826.
