Osawatomie and Lawrence, Kan., are linked by both communities being founded by the New England Emigrant Aid Society, and both communities having John Brown-related history.
Indeed, John Brown had dealings with Amos Lawrence, the treasurer of the New England Emigrant Aid Society after whom Lawrence is named.
John Brown was a master fundraiser and had appealed to Amos Lawrence for funds for his abolitionist crusade. Amos Lawrence had to tell Brown that he lacked the funds to help him with his abolitionist crusade, but he did promise to care for John Brown’s family.
In a March 2, 1857, letter, Lawrence wrote to Brown: “Your letter from New Haven is received. I have just sent to Kansas near $14,000 to establish a fund to be used 1 to establish the best system of common schools for Kansas that exists in this country. 2 To establish Sunday Schools. On this acct, and because I am always short of money, I have not the cash for the purpose you name. But in case anything shd occur while you are engaged in a great & good cause to shorten your life, you may be assured that yr wife and children will be cared for more liberally than you now propose. The family of ‘Capt John Brown of Osawatomie’ will not be turned out to starve until liberty itself is driven out.”
Lawrence also evinced a concern for John Brown’s safety and welfare when he stated in a post script to his letter, “I hope that you will not run the risk of arrest.”
John Brown’s abolitionist crusade was supported by leading abolitionists in the nation, and Amos Lawrence and other abolitionists worked to support John Brown’s efforts. John Brown was seen as a man of action, someone who was actively resisting the proslavery advocates’ efforts to spread slavery while other abolitionists merely gave eloquent speeches and did not engage in any practical actions to work to abolish slavery in the United States.
Lawrence and other abolitionist leaders did not always approve of all of John Brown’s actions, but he was one of the few abolitionists who was willing to actually risk his life for the abolitionist cause. Therefore, John Brown was the sometimes problematic abolitionist activist that some, but not all, abolitionist leaders supported during the guerilla war over slavery in Kansas Territory.
John Brown made Osawatomie and the Adair Cabin his headquarters during his abolitionist crusade in Kansas Territory, and the history of Osawatomie and Lawrence are linked. John Brown regularly traveled back and forth between Osawatomie and Lawrence, and he even helped to defend Lawrence from proslavery attacks on differing occasions.
In addition, Amos Lawrence, after whom Lawrence is named, worked with John Brown to work to ensure that Kansas would enter the Union as a free state and to abolish slavery in the United States, thus establishing a strong historical link between Osawatomie and Lawrence, Kan.
