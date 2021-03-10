Seventeen years ago this month, “the book” went to the publisher. That work, of course, was the sesquicentennial history of Osawatomie, titled “As Constant as the Rivers; Osawatomie, Kansas from 1854 to 2004.” That book is back.
Thanks to the city of Osawatomie, that 2004 history has been reprinted in a limited paperback edition. Copies will be utilized by development-oriented committees to help guide plans for the town’s future growth. A few extra copies are for sale to the public with proceeds going to the Osawatomie History and Depot Museum. Cost of those books is $15 each. An additional charge of $2.50 will assure mailing.
These facts have brought back memories of long trips to the State Historical Society library, hours of viewing microfilm at the local library, volumes of note-taking and the process of selecting events and pictures to be included in that effort. The book was important at the time because sales funded the city’s 150th anniversary celebration. It remains important now as a record of the city’s past.
As the author, I have mixed feelings about the reprint. I wish there had been notice and time enough for additions to the previous text and to fill the 17-year gap since the book was written. At the same time, I am relieved that those months of research don’t have to be repeated.
I reviewed the last chapter of the book and am once again amazed at the many ways history decides to repeat itself. Natural gas prices were on the rise back in 2004, and there had been problems with the city’s water supply. Both have happened recently as a result of our bitterly cold weather. School finance problems are once again evident throughout our state.
The PRIDE committee was in resurgence, and improved access to Osawatomie from the west was being considered, as was the development of what we now call the “Northland” property near the state hospital. These sound almost exactly the same as in present day. PRIDE is once again evident; the trail is being developed to the west and the Northland still needs love and attention.
So, here we are this many years later, realizing that Osawatomie as a city ebbs and flows just as the two rivers that surround it on three sides. The history of the town is connected with and symbolized by those rivers. We don’t need an updated work to show that.
What we do need are concerned and dedicated citizens who will work to continue the flow of the town, who can be energized by the work of past groups to bring about new opportunities and a positive outlook, to be boosters and doers and not knockers. We need those who are able to identify possibilities and to persevere in efforts to assure them.
I hope some of you will choose to involve yourselves in these projects or choose to support them. If you want a book to guide you, they are available now at the museum, city hall and Shelter Insurance in Osawatomie. Remember, numbers are limited.
