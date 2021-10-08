John Brown’s father, Owen Brown, was a dedicated peaceful abolitionist who advocated that African-Americans deserved an equal opportunity for education.
Owen Brown asserted that African-Americans’ lack of civil rights and spiritual grown were being denied because of their lack of education.
Owen Brown wrote a letter to the Ohio Anti-Slavery Society on April 27, 1837, in which he stated: “Resolved, that education lies at the foundation of elevation in civil and religious liberty, and that it is expedient that there should be a State Anti-Slavery Education Society formed, and that it be recommended to the county and town societies to form societies auxiliary to the State Anti-Slavery Society.”
Owen Brown proceeded to list the reasons that he believed that the Ohio Anti-Slavery Society should form an Anti-Slavery Education Society. He pointed out that African-Americans were excluded from attending schools with European-American students.
Owen Brown stated: “Public sentiment forbids them from their being schooled in common schools at the present, even when they are able to pay for their schooling.”
Owen Brown added the observation that when abolitionists attempted to organize schools for African-Americans, their efforts were met with legal and social opposition.
He wrote: “Where schools have been set up at the expense and self-denial of individuals, in most cases they have met with great opposition; their expense has increased; their patience tried, and they have had the aid of but very few.”
African-Americans were largely denied access to formal education in the 1830s in both the North and the South, which was a means of enforcing the social stratification that worked to keep African-Americans legally and socially subservient to European-Americans.
Owen Brown’s proposal to work to provide formal education to African-Americans was a radical and revolutionary proposal in the 1830s.
Owen Brown did not mince words when he pointed out the negative effects a lack of education had on African-Americans. He wrote: “For want of education, newspaper and periodical is in a manner lost; correspondence with each other is cut off, and much kind advice and instruction are lost, such as are necessary to regulate their conduct, make them good members of religious and civil society, and make them useful and happy neighbors, lessen their crimes, and raise their prospects for time and eternity.”
Owen Brown was a Christian who believed that all people were equal in the eyes of God, and that all people deserved to be equal in American society regardless of their race. This made him a radical revolutionary in the 1830s.
Owen Brown inculcated his Christian faith and his strong abolitionist beliefs into his children, and both his son, John Brown, and his daughter, Florella Brown Adair, put Owen Brown’s beliefs into action, both standing up for the abolitionist beliefs that Owen Brown inculcated into his children. Owen Brown is an unsung abolitionist hero.
