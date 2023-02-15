Vincent Thorpe 01

1917 was the beginnings of World War I for the United States and was the start of the International Lions Clubs.

Lions was started in Chicago under the leadership of Melvin Jones as a service organization to improve the life and welfare of the local communities and life of the citizens of the world.

Vincent Thorpe is the treasurer of the Miami County Historical Museum.

