1917 was the beginnings of World War I for the United States and was the start of the International Lions Clubs.
Lions was started in Chicago under the leadership of Melvin Jones as a service organization to improve the life and welfare of the local communities and life of the citizens of the world.
Lions began in Paola in 1942. The Paola Lions Club has partnered with the Miami County Museum on several projects in the past. The Museum donated two original metal gas light poles to the Lions for their use on the courthouse grounds. The courthouse gardens were co-sponsored by the Marais de Cygnes Extension Master Gardeners.
The museum also donated metal wrought iron fencing to the courthouse gardens for use in a future planned picnic table and gazebo. The fencing was from the Paola City Square Park that surrounded the water fountain in the early 1900s.
The museum also provided several programs to the Lions for their meetings over the years. The Lions in turn have supported the museum with a donation for renovations in our Indian Room exhibit. They have also donated to the museum’s general fund. So, the Lions club has been a great partner to the museum and to the Paola community as well.
The Lions motto is “We Serve,” which could well also apply to the museum, the “Story of Us.” Some of the other Lions projects were clean-up of a section of 68 Highway, sponsor of the Farmer’s Market on the Square, Lion’s Park at Lake Miola, scholarships to Paola High School seniors, swim lesson scholarships, support for Boy’s State, and eye glasses for needy adults, and a host of other community projects.
Service clubs, such as the Lions, are rare gems in small communities. For all of the help that they provide, we all should be eternally grateful.
Vincent Thorpe is the treasurer of the Miami County Historical Museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.