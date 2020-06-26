Another Father’s Day has passed, and it’s a reminder of just how difficult it is to be a parent these days.
Just think, in addition to supporting the children and teaching them all they need to know to grow up to be loving family members and contributing citizens, dads (and moms, too) have to prepare them to be “safe.” That lesson is complicated by the chaotic nature of our times.
Parents have been tasked with additional chores in these past months as our health, society and economy have been threatened by COVID-19 and the aftermath of the George Floyd death.
They have assumed much of the school-teaching role, and since churches were also closed, they have once again become the foundation for religious instruction. They have done all this while surrounded by protests against racial injustice and police brutality, if not in person, then on media 24/7.
Many of us can no longer watch televised reports of marchers, even the most peaceful ones, because they are so often interspersed with views of the opportunistic few who destroy, lie and loot. That is beyond sad because there is much to be learned here.
One lesson is that our smaller county hasn’t experienced the brutality evidenced elsewhere by some public safety forces. Miami County’s law enforcement officers seem to do their best to “protect and serve” the populace and not themselves. That should not blind us to the issue of racial injustice. It may be true that fewer people experience that here, but that is simply a matter of demographics.
I have seen enough such violence in my lifetime, and each new incident piles upon the rest. I pray that attitudes and beliefs will be changed. I hoped that during the 1960s and especially in 1968, a pivotal year in this country. I continue to hope and pray that each episode will be the last.
We have grandchildren watching these combined calamities occur. The infection caused by the coronavirus and that caused by prejudice, ignorance, anger and fear are complicated by the lack of jobs and uncertainty about the future. To those children, and to you, I offer these thoughts:
I have learned a lot during my life, and one of the most important lessons is that, while we humans are complicated beings, we are also brave, long-suffering and even heroic. We can, and will, get through this together, hopefully no longer divided.
A second lesson is that we can never completely understand others, no matter our relationships with them. People are as they are for reasons we are not always able to grasp. We don’t have to be as concerned with their “whys” as much as with our own “hows” — in what manner have I fostered this behavior? Too often, that has been by turning our backs.
We cannot continue to do that. We have to find some way to help our dads and moms assure their families that everyone has those “unalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” within the parameters of the law itself and not of individual or mob judgment.
