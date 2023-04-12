If you are a lover of spring, as I am, you have been keeping a watchful eye and ear and sniffer in this season of gladness.
At the cusp of greenery a few weeks ago, I was on the lookout through any possible window… my house, driving, at work, anywhere… to notice any visible change in our Kansas landscape.
It would turn cold, and all my aspirations and hope for an ideal spring would blow away with the mighty wind.
Then, one day I looked outside and “POOF”, like magic, the grass was really green, and the weeping willow trees had taken on a light green appearance with their flowing branches. POOF, my silver maples had dropped their brown flower buds all over the yard. (Little green helicopters are waiting to fly)
Then the white flowering trees bloomed. What a welcomed sight to see! The trees seemed to be everywhere, on each corner, on every block, all over towns, and hiding in the woods. They have been such a pleasure to see all over the county.
My neighbors have some lovely, large ornamental pear trees. They are quite pretty for showy purposes, but whooee, they sure do have a nasty smell. When you first see the trees, they are covered like a white blanket and you think the blossoms should be just delectable. No, the blanket of flowers smells like it’s been in a dirty gym locker. Put a bunch of these trees together and you have yourself a real stink party.
These trees have been planted aplenty and will sometimes cross with another variety of pear and create thorns, large enough to puncture tires.
Besides that one white flowering tree, I wanted to discover what some of the other Kansas species of trees happened to be. So, to the internet I went: “Kansas trees with white flowers and Wild Kansas trees with white flowers.”
Some wild trees were wild cherry, wild plum, star magnolia, and then I wasn’t sure. I do know some trees when they have leaves, but not when they are barren. It is so much more difficult, unless bark is your forte.
We have flowering pears that produce fruit for us. My mother has had some for years that often become overladen with fruit so the branches lean to the ground… the coyotes will eat from her trees.
A fringe tree is a cool looking tree. It was mentioned as a small tree to plant. It has white lacy flowers that droop downward. The information from Kansas State University said it would grow in Kansas City and throughout Missouri. We are a close neighbor to both, so a wondering mind wants to know if they may grow in our neighborhood.
Poof! The redbud trees are blooming! Poof and Poof again! Their color added to the white is just exhilarating! The flowers hang on the branches with a thread-like tiny stem. I love seeing them every spring. Hopefully, the wind relaxes itself awhile so I can enjoy all the colors popping out on the trees.
Spring went so fast last year. I want it to mosey its way into summer with a snail’s-pace, with an unhurried parade of colors and elegance of the season.
~~~
Did you know there is a new tick in town? Yuck and gross… double gross! This one is called a long-horned tick, or bush tick.
Apparently it’s not yet in Kansas, but pretty close. It has been found in Arkansas and Missouri, so that is rather contiguous. The only possible positive point on its behalf is that it is less attracted to human skin. Well, isn’t that the best tick news you’ve heard all week!
Did you know there are 850 different ticks worldwide, and 90 live in the United States? The most common are the dog tick, the deer tick, and the lone star tick. They all give me the heebie-jeebies.
My legs were twice covered in my life with those itty-bitty ticks while in Arkansas. I went to the freezing cold water of the White River in hopes of drowning them all. No such luck. Hot water doesn’t work either if they are already stuck in you. Awful! My legs were then covered in itchy bumps for a long, long time!
Those insidious creatures give me the chills and creeps and truly sicken me. I can’t think of any other animal in our living world that grosses me out as much as a tick. Sorry.
There are eight states that do not have ticks. Can you guess? They are all out West. Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Utah, and one more. Do you know? Keep reading to find out.
The worst tick disease is Rocky Mountain spotted fever, which happens to be a bacterial disease, as well as Lyme Disease. Those are both nasty, nasty diseases.
A tick’s only possible purpose in life is being food for ants, spiders and birds… and opossums too. I am in no mood to mess around with these pests. They have a real hankering for me. Just a few tiptoes into a forested or brushy area and BOOM… the ticks are crawling on me. YUCK!
I did discover that these nasty arachnids do not like certain smells such as lemon, orange, cinnamon, lavender, peppermint and rose geranium.
The Native Americans used sweetgrass fumes from a fire to keep ticks away. (Oh, there is a fantastic book to read called Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer that you might like to read. It has been recommended to me)
I will be trying all of these methods when tromping through the forest this summer. I will let you know.
Oh, the other state with no ticks happens to be Wyoming.
~~~
April is always the month to plan and do something positive for our planet. I have already planted the 10 trees given to me by the Arbor Day Foundation.
Is there something special that you are planning to do with your family, your classroom, as a group, or individually to help Earth this month, or for that matter, any time? Please let me know.
