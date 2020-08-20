It’s back to school week in Miami County. While we are no longer allowed to pray in school, we can still pray for school and a safe year for our students, their teachers, administration and support staff.
COVID-19 remains a threat. Despite that, our four youngest grands all want to be in their classrooms again. They have missed their friends and personal interaction. (One of the boys says he even misses the lunches.) Their school system in central Kansas does not allow participation in activities without in-school attendance.
So, like many of the rest of you, we will hope, worry and watch. Our gang is composed of three sophomores (yes, there is a story there) and a senior. They are sufficiently self-disciplined to follow mask, distancing and hygiene protocols.
I would hate to be the teacher that is challenged on those issues and we know that there will be such testing. Teachers will have more than enough stress without having to correct deviance on these safety matters. We want only the best for them and for those concerned parents at home.
Being long past the age to attend school, I have been getting some of my more recent education by watching “Jeopardy!” on television. Now I can’t. Scripps has removed all NBC programs from our Dish provider, and I am in serious withdrawal. It’s so bad that I have to come up with questions of my own.
So, who takes care of the “Little Libraries” in Osawatomie? They were installed with a grant from Pizza Hut and well-stocked for some time. The premise is simple: take one and leave one. They were frequently used but are no longer being stocked with fresh material.
I checked with our public library, and they are not involved. I do understand that the Over the Rainbow Community Garden maintains the libraries installed there. What about the others? This is a worthwhile project that I hope will be adopted and continued even though we no longer have a Hut.
The Midway Drive-in is closed and for sale. That makes we wonder about the fund drive in 2014 when good folks donated money to digitalize the equipment there and keep the business operational. Will those donors be recognized when the drive-in is sold and functioning again? How will this situation affect future fundraising attempts?
When I was researching an earlier column about the 100th anniversary of Osawatomie’s Memorial Hall and the need for repairs there, I wondered who the first choice for a dedication speaker might have been. The news story I found them stated simply that no speaker was available for the hoped-for May 30 dedication.
I just learned that the committee had tried for another date, too — August 30, 1921, the 64th commemoration of the second Battle of Osawatomie. The choice of speaker then was Sen. Warren G. Harding, Republican nominee for President of the United States.
Harding sent regrets. The organizers acquiesced and settled for a combined celebration on July 4 with Kansas Sen. Fred Volland doing the honors.
I find it interesting that so many of the speakers at celebrations here were so famous. Starting with Sen. John J. Ingalls at the dedication of the Soldiers’ Monument, through Vice President Charles Fairbanks at the 50th anniversary of the Battle, to past President Theodore Roosevelt at the dedication of John Brown Park, to Kansas Gov. Alf Landon at the dedication of the John Brown statue, the list has continued with the participation of well-known statesmen.
I wonder who might appear for the Memorial Hall event. I am still hoping there will be one.
