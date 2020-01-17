Slaveholders in both the North and South, as well as racists in both the North and South, were sometimes outnumbered in population by African Americans in their communities in antebellum and after the Civil War, yet they were able to effectively suppress the civil rights and marginalize African Americans from the mainstream of American culture and life.
The methodology that was used was, and is, frightening. The methodology for marginalizing a group of people is ancient, and it is still being utilized, for there are no new ideas, just old ones that are rebranded and reused.
Slaveholders labeled African Americans at birth as biologically, intellectually and culturally inferior to European Americans, thus ensuring that slaves would never be given the opportunity to even be able to attempt to reach their full intellectual potential and have a viable chance to participate in the mainstream of American culture.
Slaveholders labeled African Americans as “childlike” and unable to comprehend complex intellectual concepts. When African Americans were able to have access to education, they disproved the fallacious concept that African Americans were intellectually incapable of learning to read, write or process high-level intellectual concepts.
African Americans such as Frederick Douglass, who was most certainly a man who was intellectually astute and quite articulate, were dismissed as “freaks.” Slaveholders would commonly come to the conclusion that while there were a minority of African Americans who were intellectually astute, most African Americans weren’t, and their minds quickly snapped shut very tightly to mollify the cognitive dissonance that was raking their racism over the coals of doubt.
During Reconstruction, which followed the Civil War, many European Americans, both North and South, continued to work to hold to the prejudicial strategy and tactic of declaring that African Americans as a group were inferior to European Americans, biologically, intellectually and culturally.
They worked to ensure that African Americans continued to be marginalized and denied basic civil rights and viable economic opportunities in life.
African Americans who asserted that they deserved equal civil rights and equality under the law and in society were labeled as radicals, and any European American who stood up for equality for African Americans was labeled as radicals as well. They were also subject to social, legal and often violent retribution for daring to challenge the racist status quo during the Reconstruction era of American history.
Sadly, the process of prejudicial labeling of individuals based on their race is still with us, and it is a method to marginalize entire groups of people, even today, and justify unwarranted exclusion from the mainstream of American life and culture, which is a great loss for all Americans.
For who knows how many gifted skilled artisans, technicians, teachers, doctors, and others could have made great contributions of American life if they had not been denied the opportunity to fully utilize their talents and abilities due to being subject to prejudicial labeling?
