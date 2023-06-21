President Abraham Lincoln chose to use military force to compel the Confederate States of America to rejoin the Union in 1861, and stated his reasons for doing so in a message to a special session of Congress on July 4, 1861, when he stated “This issue embraces more than the fate of these United States.

It presents to the whole family of man the question whether a constitutional republic or democracy-a government of the people by the same people- can or cannot maintain its territorial integrity against its own domestic foes.

Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.