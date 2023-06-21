President Abraham Lincoln chose to use military force to compel the Confederate States of America to rejoin the Union in 1861, and stated his reasons for doing so in a message to a special session of Congress on July 4, 1861, when he stated “This issue embraces more than the fate of these United States.
It presents to the whole family of man the question whether a constitutional republic or democracy-a government of the people by the same people- can or cannot maintain its territorial integrity against its own domestic foes.
It presents the question whether discontented individuals, too few in number to control administration according to the organic laws in any case, can always upon the pretenses made in this case, or in any other pretenses, or arbitrarily without any pretense, break up their government, and practically put an end to free government upon the earth. It forces us to ask: Is there in all republics this inherent and fatal weakness? Must the government, of necessity, be too strong for the liberties of its people or too weak to maintain its own weakness?”
President Abraham Lincoln stated clearly, that given the threat to the concept of a republic posed by the secession of the Confederate States of America, the use of military force to preserve the Union was necessary, stating “So viewing the issue, no choice was left but to call out the war power of the government and so to resist force employed for its destruction by force for its preservation.”
President Abraham Lincoln did not cite the abolition of slavery as a reason for the use of the military to preserve the Union in 1861, a wise political move, for the abolition of slavery was still a contentious political issue in the northern states, and Lincoln understood that it would have been politically divisive to cite the abolition of slavery as a reason to use military force to preserve the Union.
The Republican Party had been founded with the abolition of slavery as one of its founding principles, but Lincoln knew that the abolition of slavery would not be a relatable motivating factor for war for most Northerners, especially Northern Democrats, for whom the preservation of slavery had been a political principle of the Democratic Party before the Southern Democrats had led the effort to secede from the Union in 1861.
Lincoln was a savvy politician, and he knew what issues to push and what issues to avoid to motivate both Republicans and Democrats to support his militant effort to preserve the Union.
President Abraham Lincoln only embraced the abolition of slavery in 1863 as a political strategy and tactic to isolate the Confederate States of America internationally when European nations seemed poised to recognize the Confederate States of America, a strategy and tactic that effectively worked to prevent European nations from recognizing the Confederate States of America as an independent nation.
However, from 1861 to 1863, Lincoln focused on preserving the Union as the primary motivation for the use of military force against the Confederate States of America.
Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site
Log In
