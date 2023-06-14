Franklin Pierce served as President of the United States from 1853 to 1857, and the issue that was dividing the nation was whether slavery would be allowed to spread to the new territories of the West.
Proslavery advocates argued that the United States Constitution stated that enslaved African-Americans were property, and that they had the right to take their slaves anywhere in the United States. Anti-slavery advocates argued that the United States Constitution did not automatically allow slaveholders to take their slaves into states in the new territories of the West or into states that had outlawed slavery. This contentious issue was a major political issue.
Franklin Pierce was a Democrat, and the Democratic Party was firmly pro slavery in the 1850s, and no Democrat had a chance of being elected to the presidency if they were anti-slavery.
Franklin Pierce firmly came down on the side of the advocates of the right to take enslaved African-Americans into any state in the Union and into the new territories when he stated in his inaugural address on March 4, 1853, “I believe that the constituted authorities area bound to regard the rights of the south in this respect as they would view any other legal and constitutional right, and the laws to enforce them should be respected and obeyed, not with a reluctance encouraged by abstract opinions in a different state of society, but cheerfully and according to the decisions of the tribunal to which their exposition belongs. Such have been and drive my convictions, and upon them I shall act. I fervently hope that the question is at rest, and that no sectional or ambitious or fanatical excitement shall again threaten the durability or obscure the light of our prosperity.”
The proslavery advocates in the Democratic Party of the 1850s cheered on President Franklin Pierce’s support for the spread of slavery in the territories of the West, while abolitionists and free-soil advocates jeered his stance.
Far and away from curbing the enthusiasm of abolitionists and free-soil advocates from opposing the spread of slavery into the new territories, President Franklin Pierce’s outright support of the spread of slavery into the territories of the West motivated abolitionists and free-soil advocates to work harder to oppose the spread of slavery beyond the borders of the states where it already existed.
Kansas Territory became the first political battleground over the issue of the spread of slavery, with President Franklin Pierce firmly backing the proslavery advocates in Kansas territory.
The federal government opposed the efforts of abolitionists and free-soil advocates to ensure that Kansas would enter the Union as a free state following the passage of the Kansas-Nebraska act of 1854, which stated that the issue of slavery in the Kansas and the territories of the West should be decided via a vote of the citizens of Kansas Territory, a political conflict that quickly became a guerilla war between pro- and anti-slavery forces in Kansas Territory during the 1850s.
Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.