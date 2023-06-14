Franklin Pierce served as President of the United States from 1853 to 1857, and the issue that was dividing the nation was whether slavery would be allowed to spread to the new territories of the West.

Proslavery advocates argued that the United States Constitution stated that enslaved African-Americans were property, and that they had the right to take their slaves anywhere in the United States. Anti-slavery advocates argued that the United States Constitution did not automatically allow slaveholders to take their slaves into states in the new territories of the West or into states that had outlawed slavery. This contentious issue was a major political issue.

Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.