James Buchanan was the President of the United States from 1857 to 1861, when the status of slavery in Kansas Territory was still being fought over in Kansas Territory and in Congress.
Buchanan supported the proslavery faction in Kansas Territory during the political and guerilla warfare over the issue of slavery, and he made his views clear during his Fourth Annual Message to Congress on December 3, 1860.
Buchanan stated, “How easy it would be for the American people to settle the slavery question forever and to restore peace and harmony to this distracted country! They, and they alone can do it. All that is necessary to accomplish this object, and all for which the slave States have ever contented is to be let alone and permitted to manage their domestic institutions in their own way. As sovereign States, they and they alone are responsible before God and the world for the slavery existing among them. For this the people of the North are not more responsible and have no more right to interfere than with similar institutions in Russia or in Brazil.”
Buchanan was personally anti-slavery but did not believe the United States Constitution permitted the President or the federal government to regulate or outlaw slavery in states where it was legal.
Buchanan said, “Upon their good sense and patriotic forbearance I confess I still greatly rely. Without their aid it is beyond the power of any President, no matter what may be his own political proclivities, to restore peace and harmony among the States. Wisely limited and restrained as the power under our Constitution and laws, he alone can accomplish but little for good or for evil on a momentous question.”
Buchanan believed that abolitionists were a minority, and therefore, their efforts were politically marginal.
He also believed the power of the President did not extend to regulating the domestic institutions of the states, so he opposed the efforts of abolitionists and free state advocates in Kansas Territory.
Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.