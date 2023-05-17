James Buchanan was the President of the United States from 1857 to 1861, when the status of slavery in Kansas Territory was still being fought over in Kansas Territory and in Congress.

Buchanan supported the proslavery faction in Kansas Territory during the political and guerilla warfare over the issue of slavery, and he made his views clear during his Fourth Annual Message to Congress on December 3, 1860.

Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.

