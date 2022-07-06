June has rolled into July with a bang, as always… swift and colorful and loud.
I recently read an article by Maria Shriver in her column called “Sunday Paper” where she starts every week by writing “Inspire hearts and minds. Live your wildly authentic life. Move humanity forward.”
This last week she wrote about attending a discussion where a neuroscientist mentioned the “power of awe.” He discussed that awe allows your mind to heighten, your body to settle and your beliefs to be reimagined. To implement “an awe practice” into your daily life, you have to look for it.
I think this is where nature comes in. Go for a walk, sit at your window and really observe what is outdoors for you to enjoy. May I say, do this without your phone in your hands or those ear things plugging out natural sounds. Practice your forgotten senses of true sight and sounds.
Practice. You want to discover awe. By doing this, the neurologist said it will give you hope. What a compassionate word in these days of temperamental moods, illness, war and sorrow.
Hope. It is everywhere in nature. A hope for butterflies in your garden… hope for catching the big fish in a lake… hope for seeing another beautiful sunset and a sunrise the next morning.
Awe will embolden and energize you to keep moving forward in life.
I don’t want to boast, but I have been a longtime proponent of advocating awe in youngsters. They are naturally inquisitive and have embedded within themselves this wonder for the outdoors.
Inspiring youngsters to use their skills of observation and detection is so consequential. Once shown where to discover earthly miniscule or magnificent objects, inherently they will continue on their own to find awe in life.
An example, if I may… The other day my young grandson and I were coming through the back door when we suddenly heard a loud pecking, or knocking, in the big tree behind the house. We both stopped and looked at each other with mouths and eyes aghast.
“A woodpecker!” we both said. For me to stop and for him to know what it was was awe for me.
~~~
I have a Fourth of July awe story.
A few years ago, the darkness of night had fallen as we encouraged the booms, flashes of light, and smoke everywhere. This “awe moment” has nothing to do with fireworks though. It has everything to do with nature.
After one ear-splitting blast and the preparation for yet another, we noticed something in the tree line near the house. A young fawn was standing in the weeds. It was regarding us… a group of humans with fire sticks and haze. We regarded it back in silence, noticing its alert ears and dark eyes watching us in wonder.
We were in awe of its presence as it slowly retreated into the meadow. We had a moment of silence. What was it thinking? Why was it there? What did it all mean?
~~~
While driving the highways and byways of our beautiful state, I have noticed some absolutely first-rate, five-star, jim-dandy wildflowers existing for us all to love.
I do NOT hold a degree in plant biology or botany. I can NOT glance sideways and name the species and classification names for all the wildflowers in our state. Not by a long shot!
I did recognize butterfly weed, also called butterfly milkweed, along the Kansas Turnpike roadway. This plant, not to be mistaken for butterfly bush, is bright, bright orange and stands among bluestem and other weeds about 2 feet tall.
I am unsure whether someone had purposely planted them there or if they were naturally growing. I do know that they are so pretty and so distinguishable in the eastern hills and fields of Kansas.
I appreciate the fact that the turnpike system has allowed the plants to “grow without the mow.” I have yet to see the butterfly weed anywhere around here, but I am pleased that the highway mowers have not buzzed-down all the wildflowers back to the fence lines.
I am hoping the plants are allowed to grow to allow for beetles and bees and butterflies passing through Kansas. (This is my new pursuit in life… to change the way highway workers view wildflower growth.)
I was thrilled to see two monarch butterflies flitting around some milkweed the other day. It was a moment of awe.
~~~
In my previous column, I mentioned having bumblebees on my cucumber flowers. Well, I went out to look at them more carefully, and not a single bee was there. I have a bazillion bee balm in my garden with nary a bee insight.
OH NO! What a frightening thought! I don’t understand what is going on.
Here is something else I have noticed — normally, our windshield is covered in bug guts by this time of the year, but even those aren’t present. Have you noticed the same thing?
Anti-awe, indeed!
I hope as we barrel into summer you are able to get out to visit a lake, walk a trail, take a picnic somewhere and catch some awe vibes. I will be on the lookout too.
