This would be the perfect time to catch up on neglected chores and to declutter the house. The problem is that I don’t want to.
I am finding it difficult to stick with tasks that need doing. Instead, I entertain myself by looking at old photograph albums, recalling special moments of the past and even rereading favorite books. When I am not busy with those satisfying but really not useful things, my mind wanders.
How many ways are there to determine that 6-foot distance we are to be observing? That’s the sort of thing I think about. My favorite visual so far is the one posted online — John Steuart Curry’s “The Tragic Prelude.” That’s the mural of John Brown that fills one wall of our state capitol building.
Brown stands with his arms outstretched, one holding a Bible, the other a rifle. Supposedly, those arms are the prescribed 6 feet apart. Around the City Lake, that distance seems to be interpreted as the length of a fishing rod. In Florida, they say the length of an alligator. I personally think of the size of a door or mattress.
Other more creative ways to determine a safe distance for good respiratory hygiene include envisioning a man wearing a top hat lying down, moose antlers, a living room sofa or even two golden retrievers standing nose to tail. I get tired just thinking about those and that’s one of my problems. With not much that really needs to be done and no legitimate reasons for leaving the house, everything else seems to demand more energy and time. I could be getting depressed, but I believe I am just bored.
When our boys were little and complaining of “nothing to do,” I would suggest they do something differently than usual. When that failed, we would go to our one-activity-fits-all and bake bread. That was therapeutic.
The measuring demanded time and attention, the kneading expended energy, smelling those yeasty baking aromas soothed mind and spirits and, of course, eating the work of our hands made it all satisfying and worthwhile. The trouble now is that if I baked, I would eat, and I don’t need those extra carbs during this period of reduced activity.
I have worn a mask when shopping since we were first asked to take precautions. Now that we are all to be masked, I am hoping that small children no longer point at me. I am also hoping that people will stop taking their children out in public and endangering them. Relatives in New York City have made me super aware of the precarious position we are in.
Still, we in Miami County are luckier than many. The virus was slow to be discovered here. We have services available when needed. I am grateful to those diligent workers who have to perform their duties by phone and mail instead of face to face. I am even more thankful for those who transport needed goods, stock them and then sell them to us at some risk to themselves. There are not enough words of admiration and gratitude for those care givers who continue to care for the rest of us despite lack of equipment and personal protection.
We will get through this sometime, somehow, but only because of those who are daring to accept risk. We have just celebrated Easter, a reminder to Christians of new life and victory over death. We are an “alleluia people” and we need to realize that. The power of hope and of courage leads to strength and strength together is what we need right now.
So, happy baking or whatever it takes to help us in this present struggle. We will get through it, you know.
