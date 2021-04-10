The Quakers who settled in and near Osawatomie made an important contribution to the founding of Osawatomie merely by practicing their Christian faith and helping their neighbors during the formative years of the community.
Indeed, most of the citizens of Osawatomie fled to Quaker farms near Lane and Rantoul when they evacuated Osawatomie when John Reid’s proslavery force attacked Osawatomie on Aug. 30, 1856.
Sarah Everett, an early settler of Osawatomie, stated in a Sept. 15, 1855, letter to her sister, Cynthia: “I suppose that too much exercise and too little treatment has brought the fever in a mild form to me again. But courage now our Quaker neighbors moved in last night, a part of them. One of the men called on us today- the most thoroughly intelligent, sensible man we’ve conversed with in the Territory. His sister-in-law, a widow woman who is with him has, he told me, six daughters and some of them would call soon to help us — heaven preserve the Quakers, and send a small colony to every ague and fever district.”
The Quakers were pacifists, and peaceful abolitionists who emigrated to the Osawatomie area both to settle and to work to ensure that Kansas would enter the Union as a free state. Due to their pacifism, proslavery gueriillas were instructed by proslavery leaders not to visit violence upon them, but that did not mean that their farms and businesses were immune from being raided, robbed and destroyed by proslavery guerillas.
In addition, not every proslavery guerilla fighter was guaranteed to abide by the ban on violence against the peaceful Quakers, so the danger of violence was an omnipresent threat to the lives of the Quakers who settled near Osawatomie during the 1850s.
Quakers were amongst the founders of the Underground Railroad in the East in the 1830s, and they continued their efforts to help slaves escape bondage when they came to Kansas Territory, which dramatically increased the level of danger from attack from proslavery guerillas and slave hunters. Quakers stood by their pacifism despite this danger, demonstrating a deep commitment to their Christian faith to the point that they were willing to risk death for their beliefs.
When John Brown was fighting the Battle of Osawatomie to delay the proslavery force from attacking, burning and looting Osawatomie on Aug. 30, 1856, many of the free state settlers of Osawatomie fled to Quaker farms and homes west of Osawatomie for shelter, and Osawatomie’s free state refugees were welcomed and cared for by Quakers.
Quakers once again risked their very lives, for there was a real danger that proslavery guerillas would give chase to the free state settlers of Osawatomie and visit violence upon both Osawatomie’s settlers and the Quakers.
The Quakers risked their lives to live out their Christian faith in action, and provided sanctuary for Osawatomie’s free state settlers. They demonstrated that courage and faithfulness to the abolitionist cause was not limited to free state guerillas, but also to the Quakers, who were armed with naught but their Christian faith and a great deal of courage.
