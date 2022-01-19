Reconstruction was the United States Federal Government’s effort to reunite the United States following the Civil War. When slavery was abolished and African-Americans were freed from enslavement, the “Radical Republicans” sought to ensure that African-Americans had legal equality with European–Americans in the United States.
Democratic politicians in the South, aided by Democratic politicians in the North, passed laws that restricted Civil Rights for African-Americans, and the “Radical Republicans” answered the assault on African-American voting rights by leading efforts to add the 14th amendment to the United States Constitution in 1868.
It states: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. No State shall make any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States: nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty or property without due process of law; nor to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”
Democratic politicians set about to circumvent the 14th Amendment to the Constitution by passing laws that had requirements that they knew African-Americans could not fulfill, such as poll taxes, and laws that disqualified voters whose grandfathers had been formerly enslaved from voting, which effectively prevented African-Americans from voting. This ensured that the former Confederate leaders would retain political power in the former states of the Confederate States of America during Reconstruction.
“Radical Republicans” answered this assault on the Civil Rights of African-Americans by passing the 15th Amendment to the Constitution, which plainly and simply states: “The right of citizens to vote in the United States shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.”
Democrats answered this by repealing laws that obviously utilized race or previous enslavement as a reason to restrict their voting rights, but were so written that they effectively prevented African-Americans from voting. Thus, when Reconstruction ended in 1877, African-Americans were effectively denied the right to vote in southern states despite Constitutional amendments and the best efforts of the “Radical Republicans” to ensure that they had equality under the law to European-Americans in regards to their Civil Rights as Americans.
The “Radical Republicans” became even too radical for mainstream Republicans due to economic issues and the reality that many, but certainly not all, European-Americans in the late 19th Century were as racist as the former Confederates of the Democratic Party of the late Nineteenth Century. The frightening specter of African-American equality in the United States frightened northerners as well as southerners, so, the efforts of the “Radical Republicans” to ensure that African-Americans had equality in American culture were dismantled by racist European-Americans, but the efforts of the “Radical Republicans” helped to prepare the way for future efforts to work to ensure that African-Americans and other minorities had equality in American culture.
