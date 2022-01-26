The catalyst for historical change is cultural conflicts, which can be either peaceful or violent. Those individuals who create cultural conflicts to affect cultural change are often the focus of historical interest.
It is also interesting to note that the individuals that we hold up as paragons of virtue or at least individuals who worked to “right a wrong” in history were often viewed as radicals, malcontents, and extremist crusaders by the majority of the people living in the modern paragon of virtues’ own historical era.
The majority of Americans in the North and South, for instance, viewed abolitionists as radical extremists who were tearing apart the cultural fabric of the United States. Abolitionist rallies and meetings were often attacked by armed mobs who saw them as a threat to American values and norms.
John Brown was viewed as an extreme radical even by other abolitionists because he believed that African-Americans were equals to European-Americans in every way. Brown actively worked to not only free enslaved African-Americans, but to educate them and give them equality with European-Americans in American society.
While this goal is not controversial in the current historical era, in the 1850s Brown’s beliefs and goals were considered so radical that he was considered completely insane for even imagining that his goal was achievable due to the racism that permeated American society in the 1850s.
When John Brown demonstrated that he was willing to fight and die to gain freedom and equality for African-Americans in American society, that confirmed the belief that he was insane by the majority of European-Americans in the 1850s.
The reality that John Brown remains a relevant historical figure is evidence that radicals, malcontents, and crusaders who worked to facilitate cultural change are the subjects that historians study and remember. Being controversial does not disqualify the radicals, malcontents, and extremist crusaders from being historically important and worthy of remembrance.
Historians who study historical figures or groups that affected change are often thought of as approving of every choice made by a historic figure who affected change in history, but an intellectually honest historian works to be a dispassionate researcher who reports every aspect of a historical figure’s beliefs and actions in an effort to present an intellectually honest portrait of a historical figure to their audience.
Historical figures who have affected change have always created controversy and were unpopular in their day, and John Brown was no exception, but interestingly enough, he continues to be relevant and is a national and international archetype of an ideologically motivated activist, who still is creating cultural change 167 years after his abolitionist crusade in Kansas Territory began.
His abolitionist crusade still lives on in individuals working for civil rights and equality for all Americans in the present day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.