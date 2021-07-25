I just finished sloshing through my garden with over-sized boots.
The deluge we encountered today was plenty. Two inches in one hour was mind-blowing! The ditches were filled to the brim and almost to the flood stage in places.
The 2.5 inches was added to the 2 inches from the previous week’s rain. My land’s we have had our fair share.
I wish we could share it with the western states who have had none. Those states are in a world of hurt, I will say. They are caught in a nearly 20-year drought with the added effects of climate change.
I listened to a National Public Radio broadcast by Laura Sommer in connection with the seriousness of the subject. Lake Mead is at its lowest point since it began to fill with water in the 1930s. That huge lake directs water supply to seven states, and the water for the lake is from the Colorado River.
Back in the 1920s the river was divided into seven parts for each of the seven states. That idea turned out to be unpopular for states receiving lesser amounts of water each year.
Arizona has now told its residents that there would be 30 percent less water usage for this year. They have had to make cut backs throughout the state.
I would start with the Arizonians that try to raise grass around their homes, the golf courses or the umpteen million folks with swimming pools. I’m sorry, but they should buck-up and do without for the betterment of environmental circumstances.
The climate change issue in the West has worsened with the lack of water. The temperature, on average, has risen 2 degrees. With the extra heat, the precipitation from rainfall evaporates much quicker than normal, leaving the earth stone dry.
The snowfall in the mountains has also diminished because the heat melts it quicker than it can soak into the ground. Quite a mess and sad, I’d say. I should mention the abhorrent wildfires that are also from the effects of climate change.
~~~
The roundabout on 68 Highway is aglow with color right now. A welcomed sight from the normal green and brown edges. The little yellow flowers are abundant and plentiful. It is like driving through circles of butter. They can be seen on every spoke or piece of the “Circle of Life.”
Queen Anne’s lace stands tall in the background with its white, rounded heads. The Brown-eyed Susans dot the landscape along with loads of milkweed necessary for the monarch butterfly’s life cycle. I just hope the flower- and grass-chopping people leave them all alone.
I have noticed that along Highway 169 north of the 68 Highway interchange it has been mowed to the nubbins taking with it many necessary plants that endangered or threatened butterflies, bees, birds, and others need for living and reproducing.
It is a shame. I was told once by the highway aficionados that people are not allowed to plant flowers along the right-of-ways. Wouldn’t it look so much more appealing with sunflowers, cone flowers, butterfly weed, and other ingredients for wildlife gardens mixed with prairie greenery than the sheared grass at present. The drive to and from home would make the commute more pleasant for sure.
I think it is time for Kansas to envision areas with large flowered right-of-ways, not 50 feet, but miles of them for migrating animals as well as Kansas species.
For goodness sakes, give it a heartfelt try Kansas Highways and see how much it is appreciated. You have one positive vote right here.
~~~
I have had many, many bees in my garden flowers. Add to that the various butterflies flitting by. You might think that because of their differences they would not get along.
Well, let me tell you something! I discovered a bumblebee on a purple cone flower buzzing around. On a nearby cone flower was a monarch butterfly. Merrily they were going from flower to flower, often meeting on the same plant.
They thought nothing of their differences, just the necessity of working together on pollination and food.
If a burly bumblebee and a beauteous butterfly can get along, so should we.
~~~
I noticed a chunk of land for sale just east of Louisburg. At present, the land maintains a lush variety of oak / hickory forest with a creek flowing through it.
It is for sale by an unknown, by me, real estate company looking for big money.
Already there is a considerable pile of trees cut down to be sold. If I had a bazillion dollars to spend, I would buy the land and leave it alone.
Friendly environmental words from me.
