Rambo was first introduced to the American public in David Morrell’s 1972 novel “First Blood.” Warner Brothers bought the film rights to the novel, bringing “Rambo: First Blood” to the big screen in 1982.
And now, “Rambo: Last Blood (RLB)” proves that there is definitely life after Medicare age! The physicality of the film is staggering, and Stallone, now 73, executes stunt after stunt.
“RLB” opens with Rambo living in an idyllic, picturesque setting — a horse ranch in Arizona near the Mexican border that he had inherited from his father. He is living a tranquil life alongside a housekeeper and her granddaughter, Gabriela, now 18.
Right after her high school graduation, Gabriela learned that her real father lived in a nearby town in Mexico. She wanted to know why he abandoned her when she was an infant. Her mother died soon after that. She grew up on the ranch, and Rambo is like a father to her. Against her grandmother’s and Rambo’s concerns, she secretly drives across the Mexican border to confront her father.
The plot takes a dramatic turn into a world of unexpected rawness that is steeped in prostitution, drugs and torture by unconscionable human traffickers. Gabriela is kidnapped by such traffickers. Rambo takes them on. He becomes a seething, brutal, merciless opponent.
“RLB” is rated R, particularly for “strong graphic and grisly violence.” The film does have its flaws, as do all “Rambo” films, but it does open eyes, at least it opened mine, to the graphic underbelly of human trafficking across the U.S./Mexican border — the exact reason Stallone made the film.
It is estimated that a minimum of 20,000 women and children are trafficked across the U.S./Mexican border each year.
It is a “Rambo” film, none of which are steeped in realism. Still, I give “RLB” 3.5 stars out of 5.
The question arises: “Does Rambo die in it?” A question left to viewers.
