“Raya and the Last Dragon” (Raya) is the latest Disney animated film now showing at local theaters.
In addition, “Raya” is available on several streaming channels. And it is a perfect example of what we have come to expect from a Disney production. But, it was a long and arduous road for Walt Disney’s production company to become a success.
In 1927, the young Walt Disney introduced audiences to the animated cartoon, “Oswald, the Lucky Rabbit.” Oswald continued to star in animated short films from 1927 through 1938 and helped keep Disney afloat. Even Disney’s 1928 release of the “Steamboat Willie” cartoon that introduced Micky Mouse didn’t hint at Disney’s later success.
Then, in 1938, Disney released a full-length, animated film that astounded America: “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” In 1940, he followed up with “Pinocchio” and “Fantasia.” In 1941, “Dumbo” was released, and the following year, children and adults alike cried as they watched Bambi become an orphan.
By the 1950s, such films as “Cinderella,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Peter Pan,” “Lady and the Tramp,” and “Sleeping Beauty” enthralled audiences. Success had come. Disney became a household name. More recently, films like “Toy Story” and “Frozen” twinkled with Disney magic.
Now, Disney’s “Raya” is on the big screen. Raya is a young girl who tracks down the last dragon to help her fight the Drunns. Five Hundred years before, monsters called ‘Drunns’ threatened Raya’s homeland, and the dragons had “sacrificed themselves to save humanity.” The Drunns have now made their way back and are again invading Raya’s homeland, Kumandra.
This is another go-see Disney film.
