The past three columns have all started with weather events happening in front of my very eyes.
Right now, while at my keys, looking out into my yard is a snow-covered landscape. By the time this prints though, the world outside my window will be very warm with mostly mushy ground and possibly green grass popping.
I do hope this snow is the last… the last to mention in this column, the last for winter, and the last for this year.
The snow, melt, and mud scenario has wreaked havoc on my floors. If you have dogs (and a husband who doesn’t take off his shoes at the door…EVER) you know what I mean.
Mud and snowy goop is all over. I tell them to wipe their feet, but…
On to spring, I say heartily! It is not that I strongly dislike it (the W word associated with cold weather). I am just ready to move on: more sunshine, more greenery, real flowers, colors everywhere. Bring It On!
~~~
I have a hawk story for you.
I hope you’re NOT saying…Good grief! Can the woman write about anything else besides hawks and eagles!? It’s just… It’s just… I really enjoy being able to describe their beauty and pass on to you my love for them.
I recall seeing one hawk during my youth and not seeing an eagle until I was an adult. To this day, as a sexagenarian (it means someone in their 60s not the birds and the bees), I find both species to be above-and-beyond-the-rainbow, without a doubt, and super cool.
Please skip to the next section if you don’t wish to read my story.
To begin… I was nervously waiting in a dentist’s chair, looking out the window when I saw a red-tailed hawk fly up from the tall grass adjacent to the highway. My first thought was, “Look out for the cars and trucks!”
Soon, the same hawk flew to the nearby telephone/electric…whatever they are… poles and settled on a wooden cross-bar…safely.
I soon recognized another hawk resting comfortably at the end of the adjacent cross-bar.
Hawk No. 1 soon flew up and around to the other hawk. A wild, eager, flapping of wings ensued.
Oh…oh and oh. I believe they were becoming a friendly couple, being intimate, and, uh, procreating before my eavesdropping eyes.
A third hawk appeared on the opposite end of the pole’s top, about 15 feet away, watching and wondering. Goodness me! What one may see from a dentist’s chair.
I was excited about my observations, but to tell the dentist and attendants, I was a bit tentative in mentioning such a sensitive subject. I did and am sure they think I am a true kookananny. Oh well…
On my way home there was another hawk sitting on a fencepost very close to the Walmart parking lot. Heading northward I saw two more hawks flying together above the adjacent farm, I believe owned by Mr. Queen. My goodness, now there are six within one mile.
Hold on to your newspaper folks. There’s more!
Looking to the west, above Sunflower Elementary, was another bird, of larger size and appearing to be all brown. Firstly, I thought of vultures because this is the time of year for their northern return flights.
I stopped in the road, no one in sight, to watch this bird. Soaring with such grace and charm on small puffs of air; only the wing tips wave together in unison to keep it flying. The broad-winged bird turns just slightly to reveal the white head and tail.
I sat in awe with a gasping breath of revealed beauty. I thought, “I have to share this in my column.” And so I have.
~~~
I would like to interject my sentiments and compassion and grand sympathies to the Ukrainian people.
The diabolical, evil, and unconscionable individual of Russia has caused so many atrocities against the will of the Ukrainians.
I am just angered beyond belief and hope you are too. So many people have been displaced and have lost everything but what they can carry.
What I am to say is perhaps trivial in all context, but the animals left behind to fend for themselves is shameful too.
The Kiev Zoo is home to around 3,400 animals of some 200 species. The bombs are falling within two miles of them. Many are depressed or fear-stricken and are on sedatives.
According to the “Daily Mail,” approximately 50 staff and 30 family members have stayed at the zoo to feed and care for the animals. Even though the keepers stock-piled food for the animals before the shelling began, the subsistence can’t go on forever. About 80 animals have been moved to a zoo in Poland.
