I hope each of you has had a chance to assess your mental health during this Mental Health Awareness Month.
After all, when one in three of us will seek some sort of mental health counseling and one in five will develop a serious mental illness, it’s important to know just how and where we stand.
Anxiety, worry and depression are the most common enemies of healthful functioning, and that trio has been running rampant during this last year with so many stressors and uncertainties everywhere.
We can cope, though, and this year’s theme for the month is “Tools 2 Thrive.” That list begins with adapting after stress and trauma, getting out of thinking traps and accepting reality.
Many of us struggle to determine just what the reality of our lives really is, and we often confuse what we are going through with who we are. Sorting that out is the beginning of awareness and the first step toward strengthening that mental health that is so vital.
We are fortunate in Miami County to have in our midst an institution that was founded to treat those who have lost that struggle for a time. The Osawatomie State Hospital, established by legislative action in 1863 and admitting its first patients in 1886, was the first mental hospital in this state and the third west of the Mississippi.
Originally named the Asylum for the Insane, its name was changed in 1901. Its founding principles remained the same — a promise to provide moral humane treatment.
Back then, asylums were placed in rural areas because of the belief that peaceful, less crowded surroundings would promote wellness. The present-day hospital grounds continue to provide that atmosphere, but it is the people who work there that spark the healing process.
I was fortunate to work at the hospital during its golden age when it was nationally recognized for the innovative work done there under the leadership of Dr. George Zubowicz. In those years, it hosted a national symposium on the nature and treatment of schizophrenia and began a day hospital for treatment of out-patients.
It was a training center for Volunteers in Service to America (VISTA) and helped to train psychiatric interns. Emphasis on milieu treatment and the originality of the Kansas Plan helped move patients back to their communities even before the 1963 establishment of community health centers.
A lot has changed since then. There are more community resources than before, but people still “slip through the cracks” and fail to obtain or to follow through with needed treatment. The dangerous combinations of illegal drugs and severe psychiatric conditions necessitate expert help. That is further complicated by the swing toward behavioral health, no longer mental health, care. The demands are many and complex.
Those persons who are hospitalized at OSH are often the “sickest of the sick.” They have exhausted non-institutional care options and too often lack the personal and financial resources needed to maintain themselves in their homes. That’s where the partnership between hospital and community mental health staff excels. Together with the patient, they develop a safety net that hopefully protects, instructs and then supports functioning in the outside world.
Let’s continue to do our awareness assessments before we need that kind of help, but let’s also be very reassured by the fact that such help is here. Thanks, mental health professionals, for the work you do. We are aware of the importance of that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.