Our bathroom scales know that it’s church dinner and bazaar season. I’m getting to as many as I can. It’s not just the promise of good food and company that attracts me. It’s continuing a tradition.
Mom was in charge of the church kitchen when I was growing up. The annual bazaar was a huge event. It raised extra money for needed church expenses. A successful dinner required a host of volunteers, not just to cook and serve but also to set up and staff the various booths selling homemade crafts, baked and canned goods, religious items and even “attic treasures.” It was irresistible, and I returned there for years.
Now there’s no need to travel. The variety of dinner/bazaar offerings in this area is sufficient. I’ve been to three already with another three on our schedule. Before I get to particulars about this year’s celebrations, allow me to reminisce a bit.
Bazaar menus where I grew up never changed. Churches offered turkey and dressing, mashed and sweet potatoes and gravy, green beans, salads, cranberry sauce, hot rolls and pie. That’s exactly what we used to do at St. Philip’s, minus the sweet potatoes.
Over the years, that changed. St. John’s in Greeley, Holy Trinity in Paola and Fontana Methodist Church stick with that traditional turkey holiday dinner. Others have added or substituted ham, roast beef or, more commonly now, chicken and noodles. Fewer home cooks make pies, so desserts are more varied, and homemade bread and rolls are to be savored.
Others, such as the First United Methodist Church in Osawatomie, have presented a new menu, with fried fish and ham and beans. We used to offer chili with our homemade noodles and chicken but that, too, has changed.
I like the side dishes and a variety of vegetables and salads. Greeley, Beagle and Fontana are best at that. I confess that I am one of those who truly “loves” the sauerkraut at St. Boniface in Scipio. It is better than candy any time.
It doesn’t really matter which bazaars we chose to attend. At any one of them, we are helping a religious entity stay solvent. Proceeds may go to the general fund, a missionary project, or, as in our case, to pay insurance on the church and rectory. It’s all for a very good cause. Spending a few dollars for sweets to take home or a bit of holiday decor or even for games for the children is worth it, and we might even win the quilt that’s the star of the day.
Mark your calendars for these three yet to occur and be on the lookout for others not yet advertised: St. Philip Neri, Osawatomie, Oct. 20; Fontana Methodist, Nov. 2 and Holy Trinity in Paola, Nov. 3. Where else can we eat a bountiful meal while helping the Lord’s work?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.