Here’s a question: What do the three words “Best Meal Ever” bring to the forefront of your mind?
For me, it’s a carousel of images.
The first meal flashes in my mind’s eye only for an instant: the food is piled high and colorful. There is music in the background. I am tapping my foot beneath the table.
In the next, I am standing on a pier chewing in delight as a fisherman beside me casts his line out into the high tide at night from his makeshift seat on a five-gallon bucket.
In another, there is bantering conversation. Outside, the year’s first snow is falling. As I recall the food, I reel in the memory from what just may have been the best meal of my life.
It’s an entertaining exercise, one sure to leave you salivating; a hypnotic meditation bound to set your mind at ease.
When we eat among others, we are nourishing ourselves with more than the food upon our plate. When we eat our sister’s secret recipe, our uncle’s famous casserole, or our mother-in-law’s legendary homemade pie, we are indulging in something profound and uniquely human: we are assembling the memories that will forever bind us with our family and our friends.
Food can express what words cannot. If you want to understand a country, take a tour through its cuisine. If you want to understand a family, observe the setting in which it eats. If you want to understand an individual, track them over a span of time and keep a log on the matter of course in which they dine.
In all likelihood, this week, you’ll see the average American wander into a home with many cars parked in the driveway and along the street. Most will not bother to ding the doorbell as they enter households that are aglow with festive internal activity.
These individuals will be armed with foil-topped, or plastic-wrapped dishes, and they’ll be greeted by smiling faces they’ve known their entire lives who welcome them, in most cases, without spite or reservation.
It’s been years since I’ve enjoyed the extraordinary holiday that is Thanksgiving in America. Living in a land that does not celebrate it has compelled me to reflect upon the holiday’s significance and what exactly it is that I am missing.
About this time of year, every year, like clockwork, I begin to slip into daydreams starring my Aunt Sheila’s venerable homestyle chicken noodles. I begin to wonder things like, “Has my dad tagged himself a turkey yet?”; and I begin to hear from my Canadian friends and colleagues, sympathetic reminders, that, actually, their Thanksgiving “already happened in October.”
About this time of year, my stomach begins to growl, and I begin to think of home.
The best meal I’ve ever had was not something esoteric and exotic in some mysterious corner of the world, but something simple that I had at home on a long-ago Thanksgiving. Of all the images that have flickered through my mind in my quest to find a reigning champion for Best Meal Ever, the one that prevails above all others is a pile of gravy-smothered bacon stuffing that I ate among my family and my friends.
The image of the food is embedded in a memory.
That pile of gently steaming Stove Top stuffing was infused with the same tender spices of love and care that had given my grandmother’s home that evening a warm and well-lit inner ambience.
I recall that outside, that year’s first snow was falling.
I remember the footprints leading to the door. I remember the draft of air that entered when family members came and went, a few of which I would never see again. I remember feasting in the midst of high-volumed and lighthearted conversation. I remember eating the best meal I’ve ever had as my uncles stood above me trading quips and wisecracks, which, at that age, I did not yet understand.
Food is deeply emotional; psychological as much as it biological, hence the sway that it holds over us as we march forward in our lives from meal to meal.
The conditions in which we consume the food we eat is what imprints food in our memories. We remember not only the sensations of taste and smell, but also the explosion of all sensory influences that combine to form that meal’s general mood and feeling. That’s why in the competition for Best Meal Ever, underdog grandmas regularly out-perform Michelin-rated chefs.
We are what we eat, but we are also how we eat. Beyond the food that’s heaped before us is where the real feast lies — And that is in the memories we assemble in conjunction with our family and our friends.
May this Thanksgiving bring to you the best meal you’ve ever had.
