At the time of his death, Charles Crawford was the highest-ranking military officer that had come out of Miami County. He got to the rank of brigadier general during his tenure of military service.
He was actually born in Coshocton, Ohio, in 1866. Four years later, he came to Miami County with his parents, Thomas and Margaret Crawford.
Upon graduation from high school, he taught for some time and then he was appointed to the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York. The appointment was made by General Frederick Funston, who was a ranking general in the Army at that time. This occurred in 1888.
In 1889, he graduated from West Point and was commissioned a second lieutenant in the 10th infantry. He worked his way up through the ranks and was promoted to colonel in June of 1917. He was then promoted to brigadier general in the National Army in 1918.
His first assignment was in Oklahoma to assist the United States commissioner, who was dealing with the Indian tribes in 1890. He formed the Apache Indian company of the 10th infantry in 1891.
General Crawford fought in the battle of San Juan Hill, Cuba, in 1898, and he was commended in an official report for his fearlessness under fire. This happened during the Spanish American War.
In 1903 through 1907, he taught at the Infantry and Cavalry and Staff College at Fort Leavenworth. Some of his pupils were Dwight Eisenhower and Douglas Mac Arthur.
He served in the Philippine Islands from 1909 to 1911, and he was on the general staff from 1913 to 1916. After this, he served in the Panama Canal Zone for a year, and in World War I he commanded the 6th brigade, Third division, American Expeditionary Force, in the battle of the Marne on July 15, 1918.
In 1919, he married. E.M. Miller and retired at the age of 53 because of disabilities. He and his wife had no children.
Upon returning to Paola for retirement, General Crawford returned to the farm. He was a member of the Paola Presbyterian church and the Masonic Lodge. He started writing and was the author of two books: “Six Months with the Sixth Brigade” and “Restating Economic Theory.” He was still interested in military matters and was considered an authority on matters dealing with World War II.
He died on Dec. 28, 1945, from an automobile-train accident. He is buried in the Paola Cemetery.
Vincent Thorpe is the treasurer of the Miami County Historical Museum.
