Vincent Thorpe 01

Vincent Thorpe

Miami County Historical Museum Treasurer

 File photo

At the time of his death, Charles Crawford was the highest-ranking military officer that had come out of Miami County. He got to the rank of brigadier general during his tenure of military service.

He was actually born in Coshocton, Ohio, in 1866. Four years later, he came to Miami County with his parents, Thomas and Margaret Crawford.

Vincent Thorpe is the treasurer of the Miami County Historical Museum.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.