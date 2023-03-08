Vincent Thorpe 01

In the late 1800s, a man known as “Buckeye Bill” came to Paola and developed an auctioneering business second to none.

He was known throughout the Midwest and traveled extensively in that part of the country. He made sales in Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Texas, and the Indian Territory. It is very conservative estimate that he sold over $5 million worth of property at public auction.

Vincent Thorpe is the treasurer of the Miami County Historical Museum.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.