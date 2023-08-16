Vincent Thorpe 01

Vincent Thorpe

Miami County Historical Museum Treasurer

 File photo

Captain John Cordingly Collins was born Dec. 13, 1837, on a farm in Lewis County, Ky.

He stayed on the farm during his younger years, but when the Civil War broke out, he wanted to enlist. He couldn’t wait for the recruiters to come to him, so he went to Portsmouth, Ohio, and enlisted for three months. This was just a few days after the firing on Fort Sumter.

Vincent Thorpe is the treasurer of the Miami County Historical Museum.

