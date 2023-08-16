Captain John Cordingly Collins was born Dec. 13, 1837, on a farm in Lewis County, Ky.
He stayed on the farm during his younger years, but when the Civil War broke out, he wanted to enlist. He couldn’t wait for the recruiters to come to him, so he went to Portsmouth, Ohio, and enlisted for three months. This was just a few days after the firing on Fort Sumter.
He enlisted in Company D, 22nd Ohio Volunteer Infantry and soon rose to the rank of second lieutenant. His term expired in August of 1861, and 40 days later he re-enlisted for three years in Company G, 14th Regiment of Kentucky Volunteers. Some of the battles he was engaged in were Kenesaw Mountain, Culp’s Farm and the siege of Atlanta.
He was promoted to captain of his company and served until January 1865. He was a dedicated soldier and only twice was he away from the front. Once due to an illness (he was hospitalized), and the other time to get married to his boyhood sweetheart. He married Mary J. Simon in Ironton, Ohio, in 1863. Over the years they had 10 children.
He and his twin brother had visited Miami County when the war was over, and he fell in love with it so much that he brought his family here in 1865 and settled in Richland Township. Captain Collins served on the school board and township board and was always in the fight for the betterment of the farmers.
He served three terms as probate judge of Miami County. In 1903, he was appointed custodian of the state grounds in Topeka. This only lasted a short time because his wife died in December of 1903, and he made his home in Paola for the rest of the time.
At the age of 87, he planted 30 maple trees in Park Square, filling up the spots where older oaks and elms had died. In 1925, he went to live in the Leavenworth Old Soldiers Home to get the care he needed. He was a soldier by nature and had a deep reverence for the flag. He died on Dec. 13, 1925, and he was buried in the Paola Cemetery on his birthday, Dec. 15.
Vincent Thorpe is the treasurer of the Miami County Historical Museum.
