Miami County Historical Museum Treasurer

Morris Ammon Schroeder was born in Redding, Pennsylvania, in 1858. In 1879, he came to Kansas and worked as a harvest hand on a farm near Eudora.

One day he was travelling with the Eudora Lutheran Church minister and they were going through Paola to Block. He stopped in Paola on the return trip and decided he wanted to live here. He thought Paola to be quite strange on first impression because of board sidewalks and the fact that farmers came to town on horseback and in wagons with split bottom chairs and quilts as cushions.

Vincent Thorpe is the treasurer of the Miami County Historical Museum.

