Morris Ammon Schroeder was born in Redding, Pennsylvania, in 1858. In 1879, he came to Kansas and worked as a harvest hand on a farm near Eudora.
One day he was travelling with the Eudora Lutheran Church minister and they were going through Paola to Block. He stopped in Paola on the return trip and decided he wanted to live here. He thought Paola to be quite strange on first impression because of board sidewalks and the fact that farmers came to town on horseback and in wagons with split bottom chairs and quilts as cushions.
He was one of the county’s most distinguished citizens. His honesty, personal characteristics, and public spirit were admired by all who knew him. He involved in many endeavors. Two of which were the new county courthouse and the shelter at Wallace Park.
Mr. Schroeder was an excellent musician, and while working for James Wallace selling organs, he taught music lessons in Paola, Louisburg and Fontana. He married Ellen Stahl of Spring Hill in 1880. Soon after that, he started working at the West and Bigelow lumberyard as a driver. After a few years, he owned his own business.
When a new courthouse was needed in Paola, M.A. Schroeder sold the land to the county commissioners for $4,100. He was given 90 days to clear his lumber and buildings from the lot. He met the goal.
Morris served on the city council, held the position of treasurer for a while, and served on the Park Board. In July of 1915, while serving on the board, he was very interested in the improvement of the park and he suggested the idea of a shelter house. Mr. Schroeder designed the plans for the building. A ladies group “Up To Date Club” donated the first $50 toward the building of the shelter house.
He would, at his own expense, build a foundation and a concrete floor. He would also extend the sidewalk to reach the shelter house. He wanted the house to be built on the top of the hill overlooking the park. His offer was accepted, and Mrs. Ivah Scheer, a park board member, helped raise money to put a roof on the building.
He did even more by adding a small terrace with a stone wall and concrete steps, which would help complete the site. He furnished the materials and paid the workers to finish the project. The “Up To Date Club” helped raise more funds to build the supporting pillars and the roof.
The shelter house was his gift to the city of Paola. He planned it, furnished the materials, and oversaw the construction.
Vincent Thorpe is the treasurer of the Miami County Historical Museum.
