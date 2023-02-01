Sisters Jackie Greene, Willa Wilhoite, Mary Jackson and Aggie Dillard decided one day that they wanted to open a bakery.
Using Momma’s pie recipe, they started doing bake sales at chili cook-offs, car shows, Roots Festival, and any event on the Square just to see if there was a market for homemade pies — there was.
They then did bake sales every Saturday at Walmart for a year and used all the money they made to open a bakery. That was 1992.
They started out in a small building south of town on Silver Street, but after a year they were able to rent a space at 124 West Wea St. That was the beginning of the Greenway Baking Pies Made Our Way bakery, later known as the Greenway Pie Company.
Mary Jackson was the bookkeeper, Tibby Clements did the taxes, and Jackie Greene ran the store during the day. Willa and Aggie would start at 5 p.m. to make the pies for the next day. They would refrigerate them so that when Jackie came in the next morning she could bake then and they would be fresh for that day. Jackie really enjoyed her customers, and she loved making cinnamon rolls.
Jackie had a bread recipe from Father Pool, and she made sure several loaves of Father Pool’s bread were available for sale. They made everything from single crust to double crust to cheesecake to Key Lime. There wasn’t a pie out there that they did not make. You could place an order and pick up your fresh made pie the next day to enjoy with your family.
The bakery did well, especially during the holiday season. The bakery did such a good job that several female regular customers asked the bakers not to tell the ladies’ husbands that they bought the pies so that the husbands would think that the female customers made them. They did keep that secret. At least until now.
The bakery did have to close. Sister Jackie got sick and could not run the store, which is what she loved to do. Willa retired from her job and decided to travel with her husband. Aggie wasn’t old enough to retire. She was still working and helping take care of the family. The bakery had to close in 1998 after six years of serving the Paola community.
Vincent Thorpe is the treasurer of the Miami County Historical Museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.