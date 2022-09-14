John Brown Memorial Park was the site of the Battle of Osawatomie, which was fought on Aug. 31, 1856.
John Brown and 30 to 45 Free State defenders worked to delay 250 proslavery guerillas from looting and burning Osawatomie. Brown and his men succeeded in their goal, giving the citizens of Osawatomie time to evacuate and avoid harm from the proslavery guerillas who were determined to wipe Osawatomie off the map.
Proslavery advocates in Kansas Territory contemptuously referred to Osawatomie as an “abolitionist nest” during the 1850s because of John Brown making Osawatomie his headquarters during his abolitionist crusade in Kansas Territory and the town’s abolitionist founder’s antislavery activities as well.
Due to Osawatomie’s strong abolitionist stance, Osawatomie was a target for proslavery political, economic and violent attacks, with the Battle of Osawatomie as the most violent proslavery attack during the Border War between pro and antislavery advocates during the 1850s. Indeed, the Battle of Osawatomie was the largest battle between pro and antislavery forces during the Border War.
The proslavery forces had scouted Osawatomie out well, to the point that John Reid, the commander of the proslavery force that attacked, looted, and burned Osawatomie in 1856, reconnoitering the free state community well before the Battle of Osawatomie during the winter of 1856.
Osawatomie’s abolitionist founders knew that an attack on the town was coming, they just didn’t know when, and most of the families had left Osawatomie to seek shelter with the Quakers near Lane and Rantoul before Aug. 31, 1856. But a few families had remained, prompting John Brown to ensure that they had a safe crossing of Pottawatomie Creek a few days before the Battle of Osawatomie commenced.
When the Battle of Osawatomie commenced, John Brown knew that he could not “win” the battle, but he worked to delay the proslavery force long enough to give the remaining free state citizens of Osawatomie time to evacuate the town with their most precious possessions, and he succeeded in his goal.
The proslavery forces marched into Osawatomie to find the town mostly devoid of its citizens, with a few families surviving the looting and burning of Osawatomie by placing “Quarantine” signs outside their homes that discouraged the proslavery attackers from taking the risk of contracting cholera. One of Osawatomie’s pioneers saved the New England Emigrant Aid Society’s mill by discouraging proslavery guerillas from destroying it by a few well-placed shots with a long-range buffalo rifle.
John Brown’s leadership of the free state forces at the Battle of Osawatomie earned him the nickname “Osawatomie Brown,” and John Brown has been linked with Osawatomie and Miami County ever since Aug. 31, 1856.
Visitors come from all over the nation and the world to visit Osawatomie’s and Miami County’s John Brown-related historic sites. These sites are of national and international importance.
Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.
