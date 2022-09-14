John Brown Memorial Park was the site of the Battle of Osawatomie, which was fought on Aug. 31, 1856.

John Brown and 30 to 45 Free State defenders worked to delay 250 proslavery guerillas from looting and burning Osawatomie. Brown and his men succeeded in their goal, giving the citizens of Osawatomie time to evacuate and avoid harm from the proslavery guerillas who were determined to wipe Osawatomie off the map.

Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.

