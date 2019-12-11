The Empire of Japan launched a surprise attack on the United States Naval Base in Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941, which brought the United States formally into World War II as a combatant on the side of the Allies against the Axis Powers of Japan, Germany and Italy.
The very definition of civilization and freedom was at stake during World War II, and the generation of Americans who took up arms to defend freedom and those who stayed at home and provided support for the American troops are quite justifiably called “The Greatest Generation.”
Americans shouldered their arms and marched against totalitarian Axis Powers, and those at home made severe sacrifices to ensure that the troops who went overseas to fight the Axis Powers had the supplies they needed.
The United States fielded a citizen army against a polished set of professional soldiers and sailors who had been raised in a martial society from birth. That citizen army won World War II and preserved freedoms that we still enjoy today.
Americans fought in all theatres of World War II — steaming hot jungles, burning deserts and freezing mountains and plains — with courage and determination. Americans died on foreign fields of battle in large numbers for freedom, and gold star banners hung in the windows of many homes in the United States, and Miami County as well, sadly denoting that that family was grieving the loss of an American hero who had made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
Soldiers also came back from the battlefield wounded, physically and mentally, and bore the scars of war on their bodies and in their minds, a sacrifice that was long and painful, and to them, worth all the cost for freedom.
Americans at home did without even basic commodities and goods to ensure that the Americans fighting the Axis would have the supplies they needed to prosecute the war against tyranny, and women left home to work in defense plants, taking the place of men who had gone to war to defend freedom.
Children had scrap and rubber drives to help the war effort, and families grew “Victory Gardens” to supply their families with food so that the crops from farms could be delivered to Americans fighting overseas.
World War II was not a vague war that was fought in a far away land to the “Greatest Generation,” but a stark reality of daily life that was present in every aspect of the lives of Americans during World War II.
Sadly, we are losing thousands of the “Greatest Generation” every day. However, we enjoy the fruits of their courage and sacrifice every time we wake up in the United States and enjoy our freedom, and we owe “The Greatest Generation” a debt of gratitude and respect.
