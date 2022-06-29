Both pro- and anti-slavery activists risked their lives for their causes in the guerilla war fought in Kansas aptly named Bleeding Kansas.
The guerilla war in Kansas Territory pitted these forces against each other, and Osawatomie was a political and military flashpoint during Bleeding Kansas.
Osawatomie was John Brown’s headquarters in Kansas, and that made Osawatomie a target for pro-slavery political and military attacks. Brown had raided along Pottawatomie Creek and killed five pro-slavery activists on May 24, 1856, and he had won the Battle of Black Jack on June 2, 1856.
Brown’s guerilla warfare enraged pro-slavery forces, and J.W. Whitfield led a force of 100 pro-slavery guerillas who were bent on capturing and killing Brown.
Following the Battle of Black Jack, Whitfield was camped within two miles of Brown and his free state guerillas. Much to Whitfield’s frustration, a United States Army Calvary force under the command of Lieutenant Colonel E.V. Sumner forced Whitfield’s pro-slavery guerilla force to disband. Whitfield told Lieutenant Colonel Sumner that his pro-slavery guerilla force would ride back to Missouri and disband. Whitfield’s force then rode to Osawatomie to exact revenge for John Brown’s militant abolitionist campaign.
Whitfield’s 100 pro-slavery guerillas attacked Osawatomie on June 7, 1856. Osawatomie’s free state defenders were out in the field fighting other pro-slavery guerillas, so Whitfield’s pro-slavery guerilla force entered Osawatomie unopposed and looted and robbed every home in Osawatomie, even taking the wedding rings off of women’s hands.
Whitfield’s men felt morally justified in doing so, for when abolitionists freed slaves, they viewed it as thievery, and they were merely stealing from criminals. Pro-slavery advocates looked upon Osawatomie as a den of thieves that deserved to be attacked and looted.
John Brown believed that slaveholders and their supporters earned their wealth from the labor of slaves. He believed that when abolitionists raided pro-slavery settlers and activists, they were helping the slaves by returning the fruits of their labor to the slaves that slaveholders and their supporters had stolen from them.
Osawatomie’s abolitionists looked upon pro-slavery settlers and activists as evil advocates of human bondage whose property was not their own, and thus abolitionists felt justified in attacking and looting pro-slavery farms and towns.
Whitfield’s pro-slavery guerillas rode out of Osawatomie leaving the town’s abolitionist citizens seething with anger and a determination never to allow Osawatomie to be caught defenseless again. The abolitionist townspeople prepared plans for defense that came into play on Aug. 30, 1856, when a pro-slavery force under the command of John Reid attacked the town with 250-400 pro-slavery militia men, resulting in the Battle of Osawatomie in modern day John Brown Memorial Park.
Osawatomie survived the guerilla warfare associated with Bleeding Kansas, and despite being attacked twice by pro-slavery forces, grew to become the community that is growing toward the future today.
