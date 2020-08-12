It’s right on the calendar — a huge reason to celebrate and think about something other than rising numbers infected by the virus. I think it is greater than huge. It is momentous and culture-changing.
We can begin the festivities on Aug. 18, the centennial of the final ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, and we can really whoop and holler on Aug. 26, the day, 100 years ago, when women won the right to vote. It’s now called “Women’s Suffrage Day.”
The amendment is simple in its language: “The right of the citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.” So simple and yet so important.
The struggle for women’s suffrage was a national one, certainly, but Kansas activists were among the first to grant females this basic tenet of democracy, an equality of rights. When the Wyandotte Convention was held in Kansas Territory in 1859, it allowed married women to own property separately and equally from their husbands. When Kansas gained statehood in 1861, its law granted “female settlers” the right to vote in school elections. In 1867, Kansas had a women’s suffrage proposal on its ballot, but that measure failed.
In 1887, Kansas women won the right to vote in municipal elections. Then Kansas became the eighth state to assure full suffrage in 1912, eight years before much of the country.
Those efforts don’t exactly correspond with national ones which began with the Seneca Falls Convention in 1848 and the subsequent 72-year battle to obtain full voting rights. Still, Kansas has stories of its own.
I have admired Alice Paul, whose fearless militant approach to this issue, both nationally and internationally, helped bring about victory at great cost to herself. She was beaten, jailed, tortured and abased because of her beliefs. (For more about her, rent the Hillary Swank movie “Iron-Jawed Angels” or watch the oft-repeated PBS program, “The Vote.”)
Although I respect Alice and wish more of us shared her determination, I have another favorite who took a gentler but equally insistent approach in that fight for equality. She is Mary Updegraff, resident of Osawatomie and what was Lykins County in our earlier days.
Mary has been overlooked since the shadow cast by her husband, the esteemed Dr. William W. Updegraff, looms so large. He was one of the defenders at the second Battle of Osawatomie and became the state’s first Speaker of the House of Representatives, negotiating the placement of the state insane asylum here.
Mary, in her quieter way, believed in committed action to win the vote, writing that “the fight must be made personal and bitter. Nothing else will awaken interest in this matter.” Her efforts in Miami and Linn counties and throughout Kansas increased understanding and awareness of the importance of this issue. Alice put her physical self on the front lines; Mary, her voice and writing.
I hope we will honor this upcoming anniversary and the gift of the ballot by celebrating those who assured it and by taking part in elections as they occur. I also hope we recognize the fact that these battles are not over. The Voting Rights Amendment Act, assuring access to the ballot, has to be enacted. Then, of course, we need to ratify the long-neglected Equal Rights Amendment. Missouri, are you listening?
