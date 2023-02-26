Did you hear about the rain robbery that occurred in Miami County?
It occurred about three miles south of Paola, just west of the Lone Star Rd/327 intersection. You probably didn’t hear about it because it happened in 1918. Here is the story.
It was July 10, 1918. People were going about their daily duties, and the people who worked at the train depot were getting ready to service the evening and late night trains. The weather was nice, no moon in the sky, so the nighttime was pretty dark.
During the evening hours, three cars pulled into a field next to the M.K. & T Koch rail siding on the Fred Haefele farm. The robbers waited for the arrival of the southbound “Texas Special,” which was scheduled to pull onto the siding at about 10:30 p.m. so that the northbound “Texas Flyer” could pass.
As was noted, the southbound “Special” switched over to the siding right on time. Once the “Flyer” passed and before the “Special” could get going, the robbers boarded the engine and took over the train. The robbers told the engineer that they had their own engineer and they were taking the train. When the crewmen resisted, shots were fired, and the fireman (R.E.Carter) and the engineer (Mr. Kreiger) were wounded.
While the other members of the gang were guarding the rear of the train, the train auditor and brakeman came to the front of the train to see what was happening. It startled the bandits, and they started firing, wounding the auditor (E.C. Witcher) and a Mrs. L.C. Williams of Oklahoma.
Once they had control of the train, it was backed up to where the tracks cross the Paola-Osawatomie Road (327). The engine and baggage car were removed from the train and were left on the main track. While this was happening, the mail and express cars were looted. One registered mail pouch and a small safe were carried away. The robbers did not go through the passenger cars. The robbery ended when a southbound freight train arrived and stopped. The whole thing took about 30 minutes.
When Mr. Haefele returned home about 10:40, he heard the commotion, gunfire, and he knew what was happening, He immediately called Sheriff Stevenson at Paola who arrived about 10 minutes after the robbery took place. A posse was organized, but the pursuit was useless because the robbers had split up in their getaway.
Captain Clevenger of the Osawatomie State Guard was notified around 11:00 p.m., and he sent 25 armed guardsmen to patrol the cross roads and bridges. Just after 11:00 p.m., A. Fenoughty stopped on the road to help a couple that had car trouble. He took them to the National Hotel in Osawatomie for the night. Hearing of the robbery, he was suspicious and reported the couple to the authorities. They went to the hotel to investigate and found out that the couple did not register and were not there.
The train robbers were soon identified even though they had made a clean getaway. The ring leaders were identified as Frank Lewis and Dale Jones. The other warrants filed in the U.S. District of Kansas were for Margie Dean, Bessie Clayton, Gertrude Rogers, Francis Rogers, Henry Layton, Lloyd Dean and Gabe Prince. A reward of $39,000 was offered for the capture of the gang.
The search was on all throughout the Midwest. At the same time, the leaders of the gang were living at 3715 Wyandotte Street in Kansas City, Mo. Prior to the robbery, Frank Lewis rented the house under the alias of Henry Clayton and represented Dale Jones as his chauffer.
It was noted that many men had been seen going in and out of the house with Lewis. On the night of the robbery, Frank Lewis and his wife were absent from the house until 11:00 a.m. the next morning.
On Thursday, July 25, there was a shootout at the Wyandotte address, but the police were outgunned and outnumbered. Frank and Dale escaped, but their wives, Bessie Clayton and Margie Dean, were arrested. Jewelry worth $400 was found that had been taken from the safe in the robbery.
As time went by, the robbers were eventually caught. Frank Lewis, who had been wanted for numerous crimes such as the killing of two police officers and a previous escape from a prison in Jefferson City, was arrested. Dale Jones was arrested after a number of battles with police. Both men were finally caught in Denver with a number of women and other suspects.
