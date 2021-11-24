I have long admired Sarah Josepha Hale for enriching women’s lives back in the 1800s.
During this time of year, that admiration turns to near affection for Hale, a prominent writer, editor and social mover of her day, as she was also the “Mother of Thanksgiving.”
I don’t think about this holiday’s historical myths and pilgrims and Indians. Instead, I try to honor the woman who reminded a nation to be thankful for what we have.
First known as the founder of the American Ladies Magazine, Sarah promoted education for women and encouraged them to be active in causes beyond the home and church. When she became managing editor of Godey’s Lady Book in 1837, her influence and that of her publication increased. She helped found Vassar College, raised funds to create the Bunker Hill Monument and saved George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate, all while promoting a day for giving thanks
The idea of a national day of thanksgiving was not a new one. Washington himself called for a day of thanks in 1789. Others followed until Thomas Jefferson halted the custom in 1815.
Despite these stutter steps, Hale, a native of New Hampshire, grew up celebrating a yearly holiday of Thanksgiving. Her 1827 novel, Northwood: A Tale of New England, devoted an entire chapter to that tradition. She wrote both editorials and articles about that special day and lobbied state and national leaders to create a fixed day of thanks for the country.
She continued those efforts into the early years of the Civil War. Both Abraham Lincoln and Confederate President Jefferson Davis called for days of thanks after victories in battle. Hale continued to urge them to consider a national celebration.
Lincoln listened and directed Secretary of State William Seward to write the needed proclamation. That October 3, 1863, document stated in part that we...”implore the Almighty Hand to heal the wounds of the nation and to restore it to the full enjoyment of peace, harmony, tranquility and Union.”
The day that would become an American custom and institution was set for the last Thursday in November. Sarah’s quest of more than three decades had been accomplished.
True, there were a few bumps in the road. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt changed the day to the third Thursday during the Great Depression to allow more time for Christmas shopping. Two years later, he returned it to the fourth Thursday.
And here we are today, once again a nation divided, this time by cultural issues rather than armed conflict. The result is a fractured country with too many of its citizens unwilling to trust those in power.
We need to be reminded that we still have reasons to be thankful. Turkey and pumpkin pie alone cannot heal our land, but people coming together to honor those ideals of “peace, harmony, tranquility and union” can.
When we add the humanizing effect of serenity and acceptance that comes from celebrating together, we can appreciate communities of people caring about and for one another. I’m thankful to Sarah Josepha Hale for giving us this opportunity.
