Rockville, Kan., was a small town in the southeastern part of Miami County located very close to the Kansas-Missouri state line. It was located along Sugar Creek.
It does not exist today, but it did have some history during the Civil War.
Rockville, Kan., was a small town in the southeastern part of Miami County located very close to the Kansas-Missouri state line. It was located along Sugar Creek.
It does not exist today, but it did have some history during the Civil War.
A proslavery founder, Dr. Rockwell, named the village after himself, but later on, in 1862, the Free-Staters that took control of the town resisted, so they changed the name to Rockville. Josiah Allen, in 1843, was one of the first settlers. After him came Elias Stoker, Jacob Clanner and A.G. Shoemaker.
A log schoolhouse was built just a mile south of the settlement in 1858, and the first teacher was John Tracy. A Methodist church (25 members) was organized and used the schoolhouse for their meetings. Rev. Thomas preached the first sermon in the schoolhouse. A stone church was started but not completely finished until 1866.
In 1859, Josiah Allen opened the first store in a log building. In that same year, a temporary post office was established by Dr. Rockwell. An officially established post office was started in 1862, with Elias Stoker being the postmaster.
William Grasty was elected Justice of the Peace, Joseph Sawyer was chosen to be Constable, and in 1860, A.G. Shoemaker opened a blacksmith shop. A drug store was opened by a gentleman named Dr. Tyler.
Being so close to the Missouri border, a military post was established here. The stockade was built around the old stone church, and it had a very tall lookout tower. At that time, the land in the area was almost bare of trees, and it looked like a prairie with high bluffs. From the tower, a soldier could see for miles.
In 1864, Major General Sterling Price invaded Missouri at the Battle of Westport. He was driven out of there, and he went south. On Oct. 25, his troops were spotted by the 24 Union soldiers at the stockade in Rockville. They were probably two to three hours away. Having this time advantage, the residents of Rockville were able to carry everything they could and hide it in the countryside by Sugar Creek.
The Union troops were hot on the heels of the confederates, so the army didn’t have time to steal much at Rockville (only five horses), so they left rather quickly. They headed south, but the Union forces caught up with them near Pleasanton.
All in all, 15 men from the Rockville area were killed during the Civil War. That was about one man for every four families. A high mortality rate. The post office was officially closed in 1902, and Rockville faded into history.
The museum is in need of volunteers. If you have some extra time to fill, we could help you out. Please call 294-4940 for more information.
Vincent Thorpe is the treasurer of the Miami County Historical Museum.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.