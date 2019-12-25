We do special things at Christmas for those we love.
I am standing here by the stove making gaufrettes. You may know them as Belgian Waffle Cookies. In our family, they are simply “grandpa cookies.”
My paternal grandfather, a widower for years, made them for his family each holiday. Christmas was special, though, for that’s when we got more than the usual two dozen.
Gaufrettes are rich, made with butter, brown sugar, eggs, flour, vanilla and a touch of “spirits.” (I use apricot brandy; grandpa preferred bourbon). They are made in a traditional cast iron mold which sits over the stove burner, needing to be turned so that the cookie bakes on both sides.
I cheat. As the oldest grandchild, I inherited the iron, and I duly bake enough for my own children and grands to have at least a dozen made the “right” way. Then I switch to my modern waffle iron which doesn’t have to be held or turned and bakes four at a time.
All this takes time, and I find my thoughts wandering to the meaning of Christmas and this season. Then I start remembering stories about the birth of the Christ Child, those stories which are so central to our Christian religion. What follows is my recall of one of my old favorites — Henry Van Dyke’s “The Other Wise Man.”
Do you know the story? It’s been around since 1895 and has been retold in various ways. Now it is even available in its entirety on the internet.
It is the story of a fourth wise man, one named Artaban, a Mede, who learns of the star and the birth of the child/king. He makes plans to join his fellow scientists — Caspar, Melchior and Balthazar — and gathers three jewels to take as his gifts.
He is delayed in his preparations because he stops to care for a dying man. Since he missed the caravan, he has to sell one of his jewels to fund his way across the desert. He is too late to see the baby because the family has fled into Egypt to save their child. Artaban saves another baby boy from Herod’s soldiers, but it costs him his second jewel.
This “other” wise man travels and seeks for 33 years, always doing good, and he arrives in Jerusalem at the time of the crucifixion. Again, he stops, this time to save a young girl from being sold into slavery to pay her father’s debts. That costs him his final jewel, a “pearl of great price.”
Disappointed, Artaban nearly gives up his quest. When Christ dies on the cross and the earth trembles in response, the wise man is injured by falling roof tiles and dies. In his final moments, he hears the voice of God telling him “inasmuch as thou hast done it unto one of these my brethren, thou hast done it to me.” He finds his king.
There are many parts of that story that I hold dear despite the Victorian language and the somewhat contrived ending. Many of us spend our lives seeking something greater than ourselves and joy to those of us who succeed. But the story of the visit of the Magi — the wise men — is more complicated than that.
It appears in the Bible only once. Matthew 2: 1-12 relates the tale. Matthew doesn’t tell us the number of travelers, but he does detail their gifts. Remember gold, frankincense and myrrh? We know the first two, but myrrh can be a mystery until we learn that it is used in embalming the dead and as a funery incense.
The wise men included a gift to be used following the crucifixion. That gift alone portends the religious meaning of Christ’s birth. He came to earth to redeem us, to die for our sins.
God the Father sent his only Son to live and die for us. We all do special things at Christmas for those we love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.