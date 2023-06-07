Here is a story of two great men: one a lawyer, the other a family practice doctor.
What brings these men together for this brief reminiscence is their unswerving dedication to the health and welfare of the people who lived and worked in their respective communities throughout their lives.
Harley Vigour Haskin, a Kansas attorney who was admitted to the bar in 1936, died in 2008. He helped to organize and charter Olathe’s first hospital and chaired the initial fund drive along with nurse Doris Lane. Together they watched the Olathe hospital grow.
Robert E. Banks, M.D., who received his medical degree in 1955, died in 2015. He served as Chief of Staff at the Miami County Hospital from 1962 until 2000 and then served as a leader of the Miami County Medical Center for the next 13 years.
Both men were small town kids during the Great Depression. Both served in the military. Mr. Haskin was sent to Europe in World War II with the 94th Infantry Division where he served 14 months in the G-2 Section, through France, Belgium, Germany and Czechoslovakia. Dr. Banks joined the Navy and spent a year at the San Diego Naval Hospital and was then deployed to the Pearl Harbor dispensary.
They returned to their homes after the war and served their communities as leaders, civil servants and men of faith. Both men were Rotarians and members of the Methodist churches in their towns. Both were generous supporters of hospice care.
We have entered a new era of health care delivery in our region with the integration of the Olathe Health System with the University of Kansas Health System, with the goal to increase patient access to comprehensive, coordinated care.
On June 9, the Olathe Health Charitable Foundation will raise funds for Hospice and Hospice House Services provided to the Miami County community at an event entitled “Moon Over Miami” at 6 p.m. at the Haven Event Space near Louisburg. Learn more about the event by visiting www.bidpal.net/moon or the Olathe Health Charitable Foundation at www.olathehealth.org/donate.
I am reflecting respectfully about these leaders whom I had the privilege of knowing during my career. Thankfully, there are leaders among us who are not unlike this humble lawyer and selfless doctor who carry on the mission to provide compassionate care for us and for our neighbors.
I can’t help but think that the health care mission that leaders like Dr. Banks and Mr. Haskin shared is our mission, too. Let’s carry on their legacy and offer our support for those on the front lines of health care delivery in our community — the medical staff, the allied health professionals, and the volunteers.
Have a beautiful day.
Lesle M. Knop, MS, Journalism, is a Miami County resident who has been writing columns for area publications since 1980.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.