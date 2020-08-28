When I cough these days, I assure those around me that it is the result of allergies and not COVID. Since I am speaking through a mask, I hope that I am understood and that there will be no reason for concern.
When I was growing up, though, a cough of any kind could result in only one thing — Mom’s mustard plaster.
I think of such things now as folk medicine that proved their worth, and I wonder what the modern equivalents of such treatments are? Back to the mustard plaster. Mom learned the technique from her aunt, who reared her when Grandma died. Aunt Helena was born in the late 1880s, so we’re thinking about a cure-all that had been time-tested.
The recipe was simple: dry mustard, flour, water or egg white, mixed, heated and then spread on a square of flannel-like fabric, backed with another piece of cloth and placed on the cougher’s chest, which had been liberally smeared with petroleum jelly. The cougher was then put to bed, covered with heavy blankets and left to sweat out the offending germs.
Somehow, probably because of the petroleum jelly, we never blistered. The plaster was uncomfortable, so we stayed still and drifted off to sleep. We woke to scrape and bathe the “cure” away and didn’t cough again until the next round of infection. Yes, it smelled bad, but it didn’t last.
We were lucky about that in our family. Our neighbor had a preference for the sock and onion treatment. She sliced an onion, put it in an old sock and tied it to her “patient’s” chest, foot or neck — wherever she deemed the source of trouble to lie. Talk about a “sick room smell!” That one was memorable.
I find it interesting that we still rely on so many of those old cures today. Okay, we no longer use the mustard plasters, but at our house we believed in chest rubs and have been known to slather on Vick’s when bothered by congestion. We gargle with salt water for sore throats and apply Avon’s Skin So Soft to deter mosquitos. We have even made a paste from water and shaved Fels Naptha soap to take the itch out of poison ivy.
How about some of the others? Do you drink cranberry juice to prevent urinary tract infections? Eat cherries to allay the discomfort of gout? Eat chicken soup, drink ginger tea, sip honey with lemon for varied ailments or use cooled and wrung-out tea bags to soothe tired eyes? If so, you are following a very long tradition of country cures.
We’ve gotten away from spring tonics, thank heaven, and no longer dread castor oil and sassafras syrups to thin our blood, but I remember them well. Never had warts so didn’t have to cooperate with some of the really imaginative and disgusting remedies for them.
Still, It’s always a surprise to me to open the bathroom cabinet and find those “medications” that seem to have been a part of our lives forever. We still have Vick’s, the petroleum jelly and that Fels Naptha. They stand beside Epsom salts and baking soda for soaking aching muscles and that tiny jar of lemon drop candy dissolved in bourbon to sip for sore throats and coughs.
There are also a few others that have been with us through at least three generations. They include Ichthammol cream (Prid) for drawing out infection and splinters, Unguentine for pain and burns and Zinc Oxide for rash. If we could only buy Sulfathiazole again, we could cure almost anything.
Home cures don’t seem so powerful when up against this novel coronavirus unless we remember to use the most basic one of all — washing hands frequently with soap and water. That’s still one of our best defenses.
