COVID-19 has impacted people and businesses across the globe, and The Miami County Republic is no different.
There are still unknowns and uncertainty surrounding the epidemic, hence the fear for so many.
One thing is clear, Americans are willing to band together to make sacrifices for the safety of those most at-risk if they are infected.
Local business owners, government officials and event planners have modified hours, changed schedules and implemented new procedures to limit person-to-person interactions.
The Miami County Republic joined this prevention fight Tuesday, March 17, by shifting our interaction with customers from in-person to telephone, email and other electronic means.
This means that, although our Paola office will be closed to the public, we will still continue to proudly serve our readers and advertisers. We expect this change to last at least until March 31 and possibly longer.
In the mean time, if you have an advertising question, please contact Teresa Morrow directly at (913) 706-8865. For news questions, contact Brian McCauley at (816) 225-9181. For sports questions, contact Gene Morris at (913) 294-5965, and for classified and obituary questions, contact Tammie Mott at (913) 259-2567. You can also still contact the general newspaper line at (913) 294-2311.
Business will go on here at the newspaper, and life will go on for all of us. We just need to stick together and support each other, which is something Miami County has always excelled at.
