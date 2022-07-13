Rev. Robert Sherar was a militant abolitionist who fought beside John Brown at the Battle of Osawatomie.
Rev. Sherar believed that John Brown was a freedom fighter who was morally justified in his militant abolitionist crusade in Kansas Territory to the point that he took up arms and fought beside John Brown against pro-slavery advocates.
Sherar settled on a claim near Osawatomie on April 18, 1855, and quickly became an abolitionist combatant in the fight over slavery that earned Kansas Territory the title of “Bleeding Kansas.”
John Brown had quickly established himself as a militant abolitionist leader after arriving in Kansas Territory in October of 1855, and Rev. Sherar took up arms and fought beside Brown for the abolitionist cause.
On May 20, 1856, pro-slavery advocates met near Lane and issued an ultimatum to abolitionists that they must leave Kansas Territory or be hung. When John Brown and other abolitionists heard this, they were incensed and fought pro-slavery advocates with more fury than before the pro-slavery threat.
In this tense atmosphere, any aggression provoked violence, and when pro-slavery forces attacked Lawrence on May 21, 1856, prompting a storm of guerilla warfare in Kansas Territory, Rev. Sherar fought beside John Brown at the Battle of Black Jack on June 2, 1856. John Brown’s abolitionist forces defeated a pro-slavery force under the command of H.C. Pate at the Battle of Black Jack near modern day Baldwin City, despite Brown’s abolitionist force being outnumbered three to one.
On Aug. 30, 1856, Rev. Sherar fought beside John Brown at the Battle of Osawatomie. Pro-slavery militia men stopped at Rev. Sherar’s family homestead and told them about the battle and the sacking and burning of Osawatomie. Their gloating created great fear for Rev. Sherar’s safety because he had not returned from fighting in the Battle of Osawatomie, but their fears were allayed when he returned home safely from fighting in the Battle of Osawatomie. Rev. Sherar lived in the Osawatomie area for the rest of his life.
Rev. Sherar was ordained a pastor in the Cumberland Presbyterian Church in 1878. He was the pastor of a Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Richmond Township, Kansas, for 14 years, and another Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Rantoul, Kansas, for 10 years. He was a staunch Republican, and because of his service with John Brown, he was asked to run for the Kansas State Legislature, but he refused to do so.
Sherar organized the Anti-Horse Thief Association in Kansas and assisted in hanging seven horse thieves. Horse thievery was a serious offense in the 19th century, for farmers and ranchers literally could not work or travel any distance without horses, and stealing a horse was a serious offense because it deprived a person of their livelihood. Therefore, horse thieves were quickly and effectively dispatched as soon as they were captured.
Rev. Robert Sherar fought pro-slavery forces beside John Brown during Bleeding Kansas, risking his life for the freedom of enslaved African Americans. He was a man of action who put shoe leather into his beliefs, and he helped to build the foundation of Osawatomie’s and Miami County’s nationally and internationally important history and heritage.
