Rev. Samuel Adair and his wife, Florella Brown Adair, were willing to risk their lives for their abolitionist beliefs during the struggle over slavery in Kansas Territory from 1854 to 1859.
Rev. Samuel Adair gave a concise analysis of the struggle over slavery in an 1856 letter to the Free Mission Sewing Society of the First Congregationalist Church of South Brookfield, Massachusetts, from Osawatomie.
Rev. Adair wrote: “As to Freedom in Kansas; the territory has been several times invaded, & the rights of the citizens trampled in the dust. Though slavery has boasted of her triumphs, the struggle has not yet ended. When, in 1854, a call was made for emigrants to secure the territory to freedom, I thought it not improbable that war would be the result. But determined to be one of the number to come & toil for freedom and a free gospel, I may not live to see the end of the struggle, but have no doubt as to the result. If fair play is given & the friends of freedom are true to themselves & the cause, they can establish what kinds of institutions they please.”
However, Rev. Adair warned that if abolitionists did not heed the call to work to ensure that Kansas would enter the Union as a free state, then Kansas would enter the Union as a slave state.
Rev. Adair wrote: “But if they do not come up to the work in season, God will permit the ‘border ruffians’, or Pres Pierce to commit such outrages here as will awaken them to a sense of duty & to action.”
Rev. Adair sought to mollify fears that the proslavery forces had no fear of Free State settlers in Kansas Territory.
He wrote: “Much has of late has been said about large companies coming from the South. A few small companies have come, & more are said to be on the way. But those who have come manifest much shyness about bringing slaves far into the territory, or into the neighborhood of Abolitionists.”
Rev. Adair reported that the federal government was backing the proslavery forces in Kansas Territory, and it settled illegally on lands ceded to the government by Native Americans. Rev. Adair said that federal officials allowed them to claim the land illegally.
Rev. Adair wrote, “Some Missourians settled on these lands last year. They were ordered off- US troops were sent to drive them off, but when it was found that by far the larger number of the intruders were pro-slavery, one excuse after another was made for not driving them off, & the matter was delayed until counter orders were given.”
Rev. Samuel Adair and Florella Adair were willing to risk their lives for their abolitionist beliefs and remained calm in the face of the proslavery forces arrayed against them.
Rev. Adair wrote, “we live on a volcanoe, & at no time is the burning lava far from the surface. A trifle may produce an eruption & set all in a blaze. We will, however, hope for the best.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.